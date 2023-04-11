The pain of Tiger Woods' Masters withdrawal and what it means for his golf future

Watching Tiger Woods' topographical torture at a place that is often regarded as a golfing paradise shows the scale of the task facing a man who wants to tilt at titles but is restricted to windmills.

His fight against the taunt of time and self-inflicted injuries from the 85mph (137kph) car crash of 2021 is a triumph of ambition but little else. As young men scrapped for the crown, Woods was already out of the Masters.

He had made a record-equalling 23rd-consecutive cut, but it surprised absolutely no one when he pulled out before the final day. With the rain-suspended third round having to be completed before the fourth, Woods faced the prospect of playing 29 holes on Monday (NZT).

Matt Slocum/AP Tiger Woods on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters.

Given he had played 72 competitive ones in about nine months, it was a daunting task for a man who was struggling horribly by the close on Saturday (Sunday NZT). Back-to-back double bogeys for the first time in a Masters career of nigh-on 2000 shots were embarrassing. He was six over through the seven holes of his third round. The rain came out. The towel went in.

There was a smidgeon of good news for those who still believe he can get back and compete for a 16th major. “I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to re-aggravating my plantar fasciitis,” he tweeted.

That is a painful condition affecting the heel and underside of the foot, but it can be cured with a long period of rest. His damaged leg will not get better, although there have been small signs of improvement there. He can now squat down on his haunches to read a putt, which was not the case last summer. Yet it is undeniable that he is also in denial. It is only a month until the next major at the US PGA Championship and that must now be in doubt.

Matt Slocum/AP Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the weather delayed third round.

A record number of cuts is a trivial accolade for him and he has a future in golf, though probably not the one he wants. Woods says he will only play on if he feels he can win. He has an insatiable competitiveness that cannot be satisfied by ceremonial status.

When he made his latest comeback at the Genesis Invitational in February, he said: “I would not have put myself out here if I didn't think I could beat these guys.” He had rounds of 69 and 67 and came 45th. That was better than Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick, but it was 16 shots worse than the winner, Jon Rahm.

A year ago at the Masters, he said the same. “If I feel like I can win, I'm going to play,” he said. “If I feel like I can't, you won't see me out here.”

His Masters win in 2019, after all the back surgeries and 11 years without a major, was one of sport's greatest comebacks. If he won a 16th it would top it by a distance. He has broken the top 40 on the PGA Tour three times in three-and-a-half years, and never since his car crash. He is 47.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Tiger Woods shakes hands with Viktor Hovland’s caddie Shay Knight on the 18th green.

We have reached the stage now where another major would even top Ben Hogan's US Open triumph in 1950 in terms of surprise. Hogan's Cadillac was crunched by a Greyhound bus and he broke his pelvis, ankle, collarbone and rib. Blood clots nearly killed him again and Associated Press sent out an obituary just in case.

At one tournament, Grantland Rice wrote the famous line: “His legs simply were not strong enough to carry his heart.” The same now goes for Woods.

Hogan's legs did grow stronger, though, and he won a major 16 months after his near-death experience and then added another five, including his two Green Jackets.

