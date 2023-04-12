Lydia Ko skips Hawaii tournament as first major of the year looms

Lydia Ko in action during the second round of the LA Open at Palos Verdes Golf Club, California, last month.

It’s where she shattered a three-year drought and turned her game around, but Lydia Ko will skip this week’s Lotte Championship in Hawaii with the first major of the year looming.

The Kiwi world No 1 is one of a bunch of gun players not in the field this week, instead opting to sit out the tournament at Ewa Beach in preparation for next week’s new-look Chevron Championship in Texas.

Previously held before the Lotte Championship, it’s a new chapter for what was called ANA Inspiration until 2021, the year Ko stormed to a seven stroke win in Hawaii and rejuvenated her career.

Not only does the first of five majors this year have a new slot in the calendar, it’s been relocated from Mission Hills Country Club in California to Jack Nicklaus’ signature course at The Club in Carlton Woods, Texas.

Ko’s second and most recent major triumph was in the previous model of the Chevron Championship. However, more than seven years have passed since she held off In Gee Chun and Charley Hull by one stroke in 2016.

“After The Chevron Championship, the season is pretty packed, and the majors seem to come thick and fast, so being the first one makes it a huge focus for us all,” Ko told media recently.

Indeed, the 25-year-old will have multiple chances in the coming months to add a third major to her impressive resume as the pinnacle events stack up in quick succession.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images Lydia Ko plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the third round of the LA Open at Palos Verdes Golf Club this month.

Following the US$5.1 million (NZ$8.2 million) Chevron Championship, the US$9 million PGA Championship will be held between June 22-25, followed by the US$10 million US Women’s Open between July 6-9.

And there’s no respite after the third major of the year, not with the Evian Championship set for July 27-30 and the Women’s Open August 10-13.

Ko, last year’s LPGA Player of the Year and back-to-back winner of the Vare Trophy (for lowest scoring average), has only lined up in three events on the pinnacle women’s tour this year, most recently at the LA Open this month.

It’s been a solid but unspectacular start to the new season, having opened the year by grabbing a share of sixth in the Honda LPGA Thailand, before finishing tied for 31st and 34th in the Women’s World Championship and LA Open respectively.

Ashley Landis/AP Lydia Ko has lined up in three LPGA Tour events so far this year.

Next up for Ko is a course which opened in 2001, one which hosted the 2014 US Junior Amateur Championship and was named third best new private course in the US by Golf Digest shortly after it opened.

Featuring generous tee grounds and landing areas among lakes and parklands, the greens feature an intriguing design of undulation and bunkering.

“I am really looking forward to getting my first look at Carlton Woods and to seeing everything that Chevron has put in place for the new era of this historic major Championship,” Ko said ahead of the 52nd edition of the major.