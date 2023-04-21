Tiger Woods won't win another tournament after latest surgery, claims doctor

A former PGA Tour player who is now a leading orthopaedic surgeon has said he would be “amazed” if Tiger Woods ever wins another tournament after undergoing more surgery.

On Wednesday Woods, 47, had a subtalar fusion to “address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture”. In layman's terms, that will provide pain relief in the right ankle that was troubling him so obviously during the Masters this month.

However, according to Dr Bill Mallon, a professional player in the 1970s and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, it will limit motion in the old joint and he is likely to be absent for up to a year.

Mallon gave a lengthy explanation of the procedure on social media and concluded: “His tournaments for 2023 are likely over and I would not be surprised not to see him play again until Augusta 2024.”

Woods will face a minimum of six weeks in a protective boot, splint or cast, but it could be double that, and hopes of a return in 2023 will also be hampered by being unable to take weight on that leg during that period.

Contacted by The Times, Mallon gave his assessment on whether Woods would be able to play at a decent level again. “It depends on what you call a decent level,” he said. “I would be amazed if Tiger ever wins another golf tournament at PGA Tour level, especially a major championship. I would be stunned if he could recover enough to do that.

Mark Baker/AP Tiger Woods withdrew injured during this month's Masters at Augusta and faces a long spell of rehab.

“I think he can make some cuts and play as a ceremonial golfer, but I don't think he will ever be competitive at PGA Tour level. I know he is not going to be happy with that, but I'm afraid that may be all he gets.”

Woods has made it clear that he will not be content with being either a ceremonial golfer or his own tribute act, forever muddling around the cut line or worse, and has said he will quit if he feels he can no longer win events.

Woods had five back procedures, including a spinal fusion, and two knee surgeries, even before the 2021 car crash that left him with multiple leg and ankle injuries.

“Notwithstanding Tom Brady in American football, once you get up into your forties things don't heal as well, there are more aches and pains every day and it is just harder,” Mallon, a former president of the International Society of Olympic Historians, said.

The arthritis is a different issue to the one given as an explanation when he pulled out of the Masters before the rain-delayed third round resumed on the final day. Then he said it was plantar fasciitis, which is a painful condition affecting the sole of the foot but one that can be cured with rest.

Even allowing for Woods' proven capacity to heal quicker than expected, he now seems likely to miss the rest of this year's majors.

