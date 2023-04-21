Danny Lee in the hunt for another multimillion dollar payday at LIV tournament

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee is five shots off the pace after the opening round of LIV Adelaide.

Danny Lee is in the hunt for another multimillion dollar payday after the opening round of the latest LIV golf tournament.

The 32-year-old Kiwi fired a 5-under 67 opening round in Adelaide on Friday to grab a share of fourth, five shots back from American leader Talor Gooch.

Having pocketed a whopping US$4 million (NZ$6.3 million) for winning in Tucson last month – the same amount up for grabs in each LIV tournament – Lee mixed five birdies and an eagle with a pair of bogeys.

That was in contrast to Gooch, who banged in 10 birdies and fired a flawless 10-under 62, leaving him four shots clear of Englishman Richard Bland and South Africa's Dean Burmester.

The 31-year-old Gooch went on a hot streak of five consecutive birdies in benign conditions at the sandbelt course in Adelaide's west.

Australia's Cam Smith posted a three-under 69.

Fellow Australian Matt Jones reached four under before slipping late to finish even par and compatriot Marc Leishman was one under on a day only 10 players in the 48-strong field finished over par.

American Shiwan Kim had a torrid time - he posted a 10 on the par-5 7th and wobbled to a 12-over 84 - while Bryson DeChambeau struggled to two over.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Danny Lee in action at The Grange Golf Course in Adelaide during the opening round of the LIV tournament on Friday.

Spain's Sergio Garcia finished four under and Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka is three under.

Phil Mickelsen carded two under and Dustin Johnson posted one under at a tournament which struck early spectator troubles - many of the 35,000-strong sell-out crowd missed the start because of massive queues to enter.

Thousands of fans were in a line at least a kilometre long outside the one entrance gate when players teed off in a shotgun start.

Johnson's Aces GC top the team leaderboard entering the tournament, the first LIV event on Australian soil.

Charles Howell III, who won the season-opening tournament, leads overall standings from Koepka, who won at the last LIV event on the controversial and lucrative tour financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, he joined last month after battling on the PGA Tour.

- AAP and Stuff