Lydia Ko misses cut at Chevron Championship after rain-delayed second round

Lydia Ko’s pursuit of only her second major at the Chevron Championship has come to an abrupt end.

Lydia Ko has missed the cut at the Chevron Championship on Saturday (Sunday NZT) after shooting a three-over par 76 in a rain-hit second round in Texas.

Thirty-one players were unable to finish their rounds before dark in the first women's major tournament of the season, with the event in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert.

World No 1 Ko had another tough day at The Woodlands and was three over par after completing 16 holes, when the call was made to suspend play.

That left her shy of the projected cut line +1, needing to make up two shots on the par 3 17th hole, or the par 5 18th.

She was unable to do so, bogeying the 17th before completing her round with a birdie to get round in 76 strokes.

Ko’s second round didn’t get off to a great start, with a bogey on the second hole and a double bogey two holes later.

Eric Gay/AP A Lim Kim, of South Korea has a narrow lead after two days of the first major of the year.

In total, she had four bogeys and a double bogey for the day after a first-round score of 71. It marks the first time since 2019 that Ko has failed to make the cut at a major.

She hasn’t won a major since the 2016 Chevron Championship, then known as the ANA Inspiration and played at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. It was moved to the Jack Nicklaus-designed course in Houston this year.

Ko also won the Evian Championship in 2015.

American Lexi Thompson was also sent home early after rounds of 74 and 72, while defending champion Jennifer Kupcho could only manage scores of 72 and 78. She is the third defending champion at this tournament to miss the cut the following year, joining Sun Young Yoo (2013) and Pernilla Lindberg (2019).

South Korean A Lim Kim shot a 7-under 65 on Friday (Saturday NZT) for a two-round 136 to lead the tournament entering Saturday’s (Sunday NZT) third round.

Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were tied for second, a stroke behind.