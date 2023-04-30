Steven Alker takes three-shot lead into final round of Insperity Invitational

Steven Alker will take a handy advantage into the final round of the Insperity Invitational in Texas.

Steven Alker has powered his way towards a first title for the PGA Tour Champions season.

Defending his crown at the Insperity Invitational in Texas, the Kiwi maestro broke away from the leading pack and will take a three-shot lead into the third and final round on Monday (NZ time).

Having opened with a six-under 66 to be in a three-way tie at the top with American Justin Leonard and Scotsman Colin Montgomerie, Alker’s three-under 63 was the round of the day on Sunday (NZT) and shifted him into a commanding spot.

Mixing five birdies (at holes one, six, 12, 13 and 15) with two bogeys (at two and 17), the 51-year-old now has handy breathing space on a trio of players tied for second at six-under – American duo Matt Gogel and David Toms, and South African Ernie Els.

Montgomerie’s 74 has dropped him to a tie for fifth, at four-under, while Leonard’s 75 has him a further stroke back in a share of ninth.

Alker’s form continues what has been a stunning resurgence in his game since joining the senior tour in 2021, following an underwhelming record on the PGA Tour (one top-25 finish in 23 starts and only 12 cuts made).

After banking a win in his first season on the 50-plus circuit, the Hamilton-born, now Arizona-based Alker went on to bag four victories last year, as he also went on claim the season-long Charles Schwab Cup and the NZ$1.63m bonus.

Having started this year with more good results – tied for second, tied for eighth, second, tied for 11th – he is now bidding to become just the second player, after Bernhard Langer, to not only go-back-to-back, but to also win the Insperity Invitational in his first two starts.