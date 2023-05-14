Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox celebrates birth of second child

Ryan Fox and his wife Anneke have announced the birth of their second child. Ryan Fox during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox and his wife Anneke have announced the birth of their second child.

The pair’s second daughter, Margot, was born last week, Fox said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“[Anneke] and I are very proud to have welcomed little Margot into our family last week,” Fox said.

“It’s definitely tough to leave them at home but back to work in NY for the [PGA Championship].”

Fox, the 40th ranked golfer in the world, is set to play the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in New York this week.

In the Instagram post he said he’d been recovering from pneumonia while back in NZ.

Last month he withdrew from the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage event in South Carolina due to illness.

Anneke and Ryan Fox were married in 2019 and their first child, Isabel, was born in 2020.