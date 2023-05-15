New Zealand golfer Michael Hendry diagnosed with leukaemia

Michael Hendry in action at the New Zealand Open in March.

Leading Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry has been diagnosed with leukaemia and is in the fight of his life to beat it.

Hendry publicly revealed his health battle in a social media post on Monday, saying the blood cancer diagnosis meant he would no longer to be able to compete in this year's Open Championship, which he had qualified for.

The 43-year-old, who has primarily played on the Japan Tour for the past decade and won the New Zealand Open in 2017, said he returned home from overseas in April only to receive the shock diagnosis.

“The last six weeks have seen me in hospital undergoing treatment to try and rid myself of the disease. I have a long battle ahead of me,” Hendry said in an Instagram post.

“This is the fight of my life, a fight for my life, but one I am determined to win.

“Some of you are already aware of my diagnosis and all I can say is thank you. I had no idea so many people cared so much. Your love and support have been truly overwhelming.”

He said he was resting at home, recovering and preparing for more chemotherapy.

“Hopefully my next post will have some positive news with it. But until then any positive vibes you can spare will go a long, long way.”

Hendry has been one of New Zealand’s most successful golfers since he turned professional in 2005, with 15 wins including one on the Japan Tour and four on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

His win at the 2017 New Zealand Open in Queenstown snapped a 14-year hiatus for Kiwi players at the national open.

He had qualified for this year’s British Open, which was to be his third major championship, but his focus has now turned to a much bigger challenge.

“I will beat this and I will be back better than ever! Thanks again for all your love and support,” he posted on Instagram.