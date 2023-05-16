The hardest thing about golfer Michael Hendry's cancer diagnosis

Michael Hendry has no golfing regrets as he comes to terms with his cancer diagnosis, but that’s not to say he doesn’t have any off the greens and fairways.

Speaking a day after he revealed he had leukaemia in a social media post, the 43-year-old Auckland-based pro further opened up regarding the fight of his life.

In the middle of two bouts of five-week courses of treatment, Hendry has lost 13kg, although he told 1News that wasn’t the hardest thing about the “scourge” that had put his life on hold.

“One thing, I look back at my life, and I’m pretty satisfied with what I’ve done in the time I’ve had. In terms of my own sort of feeling towards what this could lead to, I don’t have any regrets,” he told 1News.

“The hardest thing for me is I haven’t fulfilled my responsibility as a father yet, my daughters are still pretty young, so that is probably the most difficult thing emotionally to get through.”

The 2017 New Zealand Open winner received the blood cancer diagnosis after returning home from overseas in April, at a time he was playing some of the best golf of his career.

Including the share of sixth he grabbed at this year’s New Zealand Open in Arrowtown, he had four top-10 finishes, including a win, across the Japan, Asian and Australasian Tours.

Con Chronis/AAP via Photosport Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry is fighting leukaemia.

But when Hendry returned home in April he was zapped. He thought he was just washed from a hectic schedule but decided to visit his GP to be sure.

“He was a bit concerned with some of the symptoms I had – not that he thought it was leukaemia at that point – but he sent me down to North Shore Hospital to get some tests, and lo and behold I didn’t come home for five and a half weeks," he told 1News.

“They sent me straight to Auckland Hospital, to the Motatapu Ward, and straight onto chemotherapy and there I stayed for five weeks. It was all a bit of a whirlwind and a bit of a shock, to be honest.”

Hendry is receiving chemotherapy, blood platelets and transfusions, and antibiotics to fight the cancer, which is he confident of beating.

In fact, he’s hopeful life will return to normal as soon as September, and is already entertaining thoughts of qualifying for the Open Championship again down the line.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry in action at this year’s New Zealand Open in Arrowtown.

His diagnosis has ruled him out of this year’s 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July, something he admitted was difficult to stomach given the form he’s been in.

“I honestly think it’s very realistic, if I can get through this and come out the other side with a clean bill of health,” he told 1News.

“I’ve got the support team around me to get me back to physically where I need to be to compete. Mentally, I feel like I’m experienced enough and strong enough to get myself back to where I need to be to compete. To be perfectly honest, it’s the least of my concerns.”

While Hendry only revealed he had leukaemia on Monday night, the golfing fraternity had known for weeks, prompting an overwhelming influx of support from around the world.