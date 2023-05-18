Ryan Fox's unfinished business at PGA Championship

Ryan Fox, of New Zealand, watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during a practice around for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club this week.

PGA Championship. Where: Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York. When: Thursday-Monday (NZT). Steven Alker first round tee time: Thursday, 11pm; Ryan Fox first round tee time: Thursday, 11.33pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport.

Ryan Fox is back. And he’s got unfinished business.

The Kiwi golfer had hoped to have secured a PGA Tour special temporary membership before this week’s US$15 million (NZ$24 million) PGA Championship in New York, only for him to withdraw from the RBC Heritage in South Carolina last month due to illness.

With 169 FedEx Cup points to his name through five PGA Tour tournaments this year, Fox needs to make one more cut to push him past the magical 175.22 points he needs, which is equivalent to the 150th ranked player last year.

Should he make the weekend at the second major of the year, the world No 41 can forget about the 12 starts he’s currently limited to as a non-member, helping his bid to finish in the top-125 in FedEx Cup points – a mark which comes with full PGA Tour status next year.

“I know what I am playing when I come back [PGA Championship at Oak Hill], and then it depends if I do get special temporary. Then, do I focus a bit more out here [America] and play more events, or do I go back and play a few in Europe?” Fox pondered before he returned home last month.

Fox returned to Auckland for the birth of his second child, Margot, who was born last week, although he spent much of the month home recovering from pneumonia.

The 36-year-old became ill during the Masters at Augusta National last month, but only dropped four spots on the Official World Golf Rankings while he was idle.

It leaves him well inside the top-50 as he pursues a temporary membership, which doesn’t guarantee starts – rather it would allow him to seek invites to an unlimited number of tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Fox has options, given the top-10 on the European Tour this year gain full PGA Tour status in 2024.

“I feel like I've got a couple of bites at the cherry at the moment, which is kind of nice,” he said.

Fox’s best result on the most lucrative tour in the world was the share of 14th he grabbed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, but the highlight was the Masters, particularly the 26-foot birdie putt he made on the 12th hole at Augusta National.

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Steven Alker will compete in the PGA Championship for the first time in his career this week.

Regardless if Fox attains the temporary membership this week, he’s slated to line up in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas next week, and the Memorial Tournament in Ohio in a fortnight.

He isn’t the only Kiwi in the field at the Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Steven Alker will also tee off on Thursday night (NZT), having qualified for the PGA Championship for the first time in his career after winning the Senior PGA Championship last May.

Based in Arizona, Alker made it clear he was targetting this week when he departed New Zealand after finishing in a share of 30th in the national open at Millbrook Resort in March.

Having won the season-long Charles Schwab Cup on the PGA Tour Champions last year, Alker is third in the 2023 standings, and will defend his Senior PGA Championship title in Texas next week.