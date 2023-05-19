How Ryan Fox overcame a chaotic build up to fire himself into major contention

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is among the early leaders after a sizzling open round at the year's second major.

It turns out a month at home battling pneumonia isn’t necessarily a bad thing for one’s golf game.

Or, as Kiwi Ryan Fox put it after carding a 2-under 68 in the opening round of the PGA Championship in New York on Friday (NZT), it was almost a benefit.

A couple of shots back from American clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau, the 36-year-old is one of four players with a share of sixth after the first round of the US$15 million (NZ$24 million) tournament was suspended due to bad light with a bunch of players yet to complete their rounds.

Eric Cole, who is 5-under through 14 holes, and fellow American Dustin Johnson (4-under through 17) were amongst those who were still on the course when officials pulled the pin.

“First of all, it’s probably a bit surprising, seeing as I didn't have a whole lot of prep coming in,” Fox said of his round, adding perhaps there was something to be said for taking time out to refresh.

After all, he was badly in need of a break after a hectic start to the year, and returning home for the birth of his and wife Anneke’s second daughter, Margot, gave him just that.

Eric Gay/AP Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox chips to the green on the 14th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in New York.

As did being struck down with pneumonia, which prompted him to withdraw from the RBC Heritage in South Carolina last month.

“The golf game was pretty good a month ago, it can't have disappeared that far... pneumonia was almost a benefit. I got home and knew I could do nothing and just relax. Coming in fresh has been pretty good so far,” Fox said.

He admitted he’d likely have remained in Auckland for another week had the second major of the year not been scheduled this week, and said he was still not 100%.

"To be honest, I still don't feel like I've got [my strength] back completely, my speed is down a little bit on what it normally is,” he said.

“Probably took two weeks at home just to get any energy back. I'd go and do something with my daughter and then feel like I could sit on the couch all afternoon.”

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox rode a hot putter during the opening round of the PGA Championship.

When Fox did finally conjure the energy to train while home, Auckland again got peppered by widespread flooding.

He got caught in the “chaos” in his car, and spent more than four hours travelling 27 kilometres. Hardly ideal preparation for a major.

But you wouldn’t have known it on Friday, when he missed the email advising the start of play at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester was delayed due to frost and arrived well before he was due to tee off.

Fox mixed four birdies with a couple of bogeys at Oak Hill, which played tough on a day heavyweights Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Jordan Spieth, among others, finished over par.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox plays his approach shot on the 17th fairway during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club

“There was some pretty scruffy iron shots in there, and my short game saved me. I rode a pretty hot putter today,” Fox said.

“For the most part, when I was in trouble today, I was generally in trouble in the right place and I managed to get it up and down.”

That included on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, when he shanked an “awful” iron shot from the middle of the fairway into the rough, before he went on to hit the green and hole a 20-foot par-saving putt.

Fox also flirted with an eagle on the par-4 16th, when his approach from 120 yards burnt the hole’s edge, leaving him with a five-foot birdie putt he would go on to make, before he closed out his round with a bogey and par.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is one of a bunch of players tied for sixth after the opening round of the PGA Championship in New York.

"I generally like playing the week before a major. And I've always been, after a decent break, always been a little rusty coming back...but I also thought this is the kind of golf course where you don't need to shoot 20-under. If you can shoot around par this week, you're going to be there or thereabouts.

“So, I kind of had that in the back of my head. If you make bogeys, it doesn't really matter, just limit your mistakes. I managed to hit a few good shots there and ride a really hot putter, and I'm standing here talking to you guys now. So it's not bad."

Fox will tee off his second round at 4.58am on Saturday morning (NZT).