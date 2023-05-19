Ryan Fox among leading pack after strong start at PGA Championship

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is among the early leaders after a sizzling open round at the year's second major.

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox has made a strong start to his bid to win his first major, sitting one shot off the lead at the PGA Championship after shooting a two-under 68 in the first round at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York.

The Aucklander, currently ranked 41st in the world, tied for the lead before a bogey on the penultimate hole saw him fall a shot behind Canada’s Corey Conners at the year’s second major.

Americans Keegan Bradley, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau share the lead with Conners with Victor Hovland alongside Fox on two-under.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Ryan Fox plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

However, some of the European big hitters struggled on day one with world No 1 Jon Rahm four-over through 14 holes, Rory McIlroy two-over through 15 and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick – a recent winner at the RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina – also toiling at five-over.

Fox had entered tournament after more than a month away from the course having withdrawn from the RBC Heritage due to illness before heading home to New Zealand for the birth of his second child.

But you would never have guessed as the Kiwi birdied two of the opening four holes, before a bogey on the 617-yard fifth briefly checked his progress.

However, after making par on the next three holes, Fox finished the front nine with a flourish with his third birdie of the day to sit in the early lead.

While some of the game’s biggest names struggled to find their range, Fox continued to make steady progress, saving par on the next four holes before making his fourth birdie of an impressive round on the 14th.

And the 36-year-old was a whisker away from an eagle on the par-4 16th, when his second approach shot kissed the hole only to squirm away to safety.

However, a bogey on the 17th and a missed putt for a birdie on the final hole saw him finish the day a shot back.

Meanwhile, Fox’s compatriot Steven Alker had a round to forget, carding a 10-over 80 to leave him almost certain to miss the halfway cut.

The chilly conditions in New York meant the tournament was delayed by almost two hours due to frost on the course.

As a result, some of the field may need to finish their opening rounds on Friday (Saturday NZT).