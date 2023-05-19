Tom Kim takes a mud bath during the first round of the PGA Championship

Tom Kim made a mess of himself during round one of the PGA Championship.

Next time, Tom Kim may not be as keen to find his ball.

The rising South Korean golf star took two baths during the first round of the PGA Championship on Friday (NZ time).

The first was a muddy one when Kim went looking for his ball after a wayward drive on the par-4 sixth at Oak Hill Country Club.

He waded through the weeds to look for his ball, but when he came back out to the fairway, Kim’s legs were plastered in mud.

“Oh my goodness, that's absolutely fantastic,” said one of the television commentators, who was clearly enjoying the experience more than Kim.

“Nick, what do you think's happpened there?,” the commentator asked former great Sir Nick Faldo, who had even less sympathy.

Screenshot/Sky Sport Tom Kim tries to get clean after his adventure in a muddy creek during round one of the PGA Championship.

“That's made my day, that has,” Faldo said to the accompaniment of laughter in the background.

To clean himself up, Kim climbed down into a less muddy part of the creek to wash himself off.

He made bogey on the hole and finished his round with a 3-over 73, eight shots off the pace.