Ryan Fox slides out of top 10 after tough second round at PGA Championship

Ryan Fox watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship.

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox has been unable to back up his strong start to the PGA Championship.

Fox dropped down the leaderboard to sit in a tie for 19th following a tough second round at Oak Hill.

The Aucklander carded four bogeys and a birdie to post a three-over 73.

Although Fox is safely inside the cut, he has a lot of ground to make up in order to stay in contention.

Fox is six shots off joint-leaders Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland at one-over for the tournament.

Fox had made a promising start to the second major of the year when he fired a two-under 68 to be tied for sixth.

It was a remarkable start given his disrupted build-up.

Starting the second round on the back nine, Fox got off to a solid start.

He sunk five consecutive pars before running into trouble.

He bogeyed holes 15 and 16, and although he made a brief recovery by birdying the 17th with an eye-catching 16-foot putt, Fox suffered another setback on the 18th.

Fox found his rhythm on the front nine, with just the one blemish on the par-five fourth hole.

He is four shots clear of the projected cut line.

Scheffler, Conners and Hovland are heading into the weekend tied for the lead.

All three players are at five-under 135 through two rounds.

Hovland is on a hot streak at the major championships. He's been among the top 10 after 10 consecutive rounds at majors, the longest such active streak.

First-round leader Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Suh are two shots back. DeChambeau shot a one-over 71 in the second round.

The 25-year-old Suh made just one bogey on his way to a two-under 68 to make a cut at a major for the first time.

Brooks Koepka's four-under 66 was the best round of the day, moving him to two-under for the tournament, three behind the leaders.

Only nine of the 156 players in the field were under par after two rounds. The group at even par through 36 holes includes major champions Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Keegan Bradley.

Also at even was club professional Michael Block.

-- Additional reporting AP