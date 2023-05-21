Ryan Fox has shot at best major finish in PGA Championship final round

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the PGA Championship in New York.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox is a four-way tie for 16th at the PGA Championship but a strong final round could carry him to his best result yet at a major tournament.

The 36-year-old Kiwi shot a one-over 71 on Saturday (Sunday NZ tiome) to be eight shots off the leader Brooks Koepka after three rounds of the tournament at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York.

Fox had two birdies and three bogeys to join Americans Kurt Kitayma and Patrick Reed and Britain’s Cam Davis in joint-16th place on 212 overall, two over for the tournament.

The Aucklander’s best finish in a major came in 2019 when he was 16th at the British Open in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

Brooks Koepka leads after three rounds on 204 – one shot ahead of Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Canada’s Corey Conners.

Bryson DeChambeau is a further two shots back on 207, ahead of Justin Rose and Scottie Sheffler on 208.

Koepka and DeChambeau insist they ended their beef long ago.

Warren Little/Getty Images Brooks Koepka of the United States walks onto the 14th green after playing a bunker shot as Bryson DeChambeau of looks on.

They've hugged it out. They've made their money. They've moved on. They're at different points in their careers now. Different parts of their lives.

As if to prove it once and for all, Koepka and DeChambeau spent five soggy hours at Oak Hill on Saturday quietly and professionally going about their business, largely ignoring catcalls from a gallery half-heartedly attempting to re-ignite the duo's petty if entertaining feud in which the vast majority of shots weren’t traded on the course but over social media.

At the first tee, there were boos that felt more of the “New York being New York” variety than personal when two of the highest-profile players to bolt the PGA Tour for fledgling Saudi-backed LIV Golf were introduced.

After nearly every shot there were shouts of “Brooksy," a chant designed to unsettle DeChambeau that became so ubiquitous in 2021 that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan vaguely lamented "we have gotten away from the very civility and respect that are hallmarks to our great game.”

Abbie Parr/AP Brooks Koepka hits from the fairway on the seventh hole.

That civility was on full display as Koepka put together a 4-under 66 that vaulted him into the 54-hole lead at 6 under, with DeChambeau three back after a 70.

Koepka, who once trolled DeChambeau for his slow play, waited patiently during DeChambeau's methodical pre-shot checklist. DeChambeau politely asked for permission to hit from the fairway on the 10th while Koepka sought a ruling from an official after his tee shot sailed into some trampled-down rough.

There were no fireworks. No rolled eyes. No body language suggesting they'd rather be somewhere – anywhere – else. Just two guys trying to reclaim their spot among the best in the world, albeit in stylistically different ways.

“I think we have a common goal, growth of the game,” DeChambeau said. “We have franchises to focus on now and also good golf to play.”

Two good days at Oak Hill put them in the same group at a major since the 2016 Masters, when they tied for 21st. They were essentially kids then. Not so much anymore. They've won majors. They've had their careers sidetracked by injuries and inconsistency.

There is so much at stake for them personally this weekend, the thought of restarting the kind of back-and-forth typically found in high school hallways didn't even occur to them.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t pay too much attention to who I’m playing with,” Koepka said. “I don’t talk a lot. I’m more focused on what I’ve got to do. Especially today with the rain, trying to stay dry, there’s a lot more other things to have to worry about.”

Prize money confirmed

Seth Wenig/AP Justin Rose, of England, and Michael Block walk on the 18th hole.

The winner of the PGA Championship will receive $US3.15 million ($NZ5m).

The PGA of America said Saturday its prize fund is $US17.5 million ($NZ27.8m). That’s up from $15 million last year. The winner gets $US500,000 ($NZ795,000) less than Masters champion Jon Rahm earned last month.

The purses in the majors have been steadily increasing, though not at the rate of the PGA Tour, which this year has 11 tournaments with $US20 million ($NZ31.8m) or more in prize money. The individual winner at each LIV Golf event gets $US4 million ($NZ6.3m) from a $US 20 million ($NZ 31.8m) purse.

The other two majors have not announced their prize money.