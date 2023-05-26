Ryan Fox makes strong start at latest PGA Tour event

Ryan Fox is making the most of his “dream” opportunity to play on the PGA Tour for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The New Zealander, who predominantly plays on the DP World Tour was handed special temporary membership to golf’s premier tour off the back of his strong showing at the US$15 million (NZ$24 million) PGA Championship, where he finished in a three-way tie for 23rd.

And the world No 41 continued his strong form at the latest PGA Tour event in Fort Worth, Texas, carding a three-under 67 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge to sit in a six-way tie for seventh among the early finishers in the 120-strong field.

LM Otero/AP Ryan Fox watches his tee shot on the 11th during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

Beginning his round at Colonial Country Club on the back nine, Fox notched his first birdie of the day on the par-5 11th, and claimed two more on the 15th and 17th pins to be blemish-free at the halfway mark and among the early pacesetters.

The 36-year-old dropped his first shot of the day on the 469-yard third to fall to two-under, but made up for it with a birdie on the sixth and closed with three successive pars to get round in 67 strokes.

Englishman Harry Hall was the clubhouse leader after a dazzling eight-under 62, four shots clear of American trio Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk and Robby Shelton and South Korean Byeong Hun An.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and four-time major Jordan Spieth are also part of a strong field at the US$8.7 million (NZ$14.35 million) tournament.

Meanwhile, Fox’s compatriot Steven Alker was tied for 11th after the first round of the US$3.5 million (NZ$5.7 million) Senior PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas.

LM Otero/AP Englishman Harry Hall hits from the bunker during his dazzling opening round of 62 at Colonial Country Club.

After his struggles at the PGA Championship where he missed the cut, the 51-year-old looked more at home on the seniors circuit, carding a two-under opening round to sit in a tie for 11th in the second major of the year.

Irishman Padraig Harrington leads the field after an eight-under 64.