Daniel Hillier stays in the mix at KLM Open despite late double-bogey blow

Daniel Hillier admires his shot during his third round at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

Young Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier remains in the hunt for a maiden victory on the DP World Tour, despite a late double-bogey blow on Sunday (NZ time) at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

The 24-year-old world No 333, a two-time winner on the European second-tier Challenge Tour, is in a tie for fourth, two shots off the pace, heading into the final round.

On the back of posting the equal-best second round score (67), Hillier was less impressive on moving day, yet his one-under 71 was still good enough to keep him right in the mix.

He could even have held a share of the lead had it not been for finding the water with his second shot on the par-three 17th. Having made a bogey to start the day, Hillier had then been blemish-free, picking up shots at holes three, 11, 12 and 15, prior to that late slip-up.

He is one of four players at eight-under, with Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal leading the charge at 10-under, ahead of Spain’s Adrian Otaegui and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, at nine-under.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fox is in a tie for 16th at the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas after a similarly disappointing finish to his third round.

Having bogeyed his opening hole, the world No 41 then enjoyed five birdies, including three on the trot from holes 10 through 12, before dropping a shot at 16 and then double-bogeying 17.

He ended with a one-under 69 to be in a nine-way tie at three-under overall. American Adam Schenk and Englishman Harry Hall lead at 10-under.

At the Senior PGA Championship, Steven Alker looks out of the running to defend his title, sitting seventh, eight shots back.

A three-under 69 third round bumped the Kiwi up to eight-under overall, and while there are a trio of players just one shot in front, Stewart Cink (13-under) has a healthy lead on them, while fellow American Steve Stricker is at 15-under and Irishman Padraig Harrington holds the lead at 16-under.