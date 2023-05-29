Daniel Hillier records best finish on DP World Tour with tied 5th in Netherlands

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the final day of the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

Tour rookie Daniel Hillier produced the best result of his maiden season among the top flight in Europe with a tie for fifth at the KLM Open.

The New Zealander shot a final round two-under 71 to be four shots back from winner Pablo Larrazabal of Spain at the DP World Tour event in the Netherlands.

The 24-year-old world No 333, a two-time winner on the European second-tier Challenge Tour, collected NZ$118,225 for his share of fifth, which will be a big boost towards retaining his tour card for next season.

Larrazabal secured his second DP World Tour victory in three starts and ninth in total after seeing his overnight lead evaporate in the early stages of the fourth round.

He recovered with a series of birdies to sit in a five-way tie at the top after 12 holes and finished with a flourish, birdieing the 15th, 17th and 18th to sign for a closing 69 to win by two shots.

Ryan Fox also got a useful payday on the PGA Tour, finishing in a tie for 21st at the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge.

SKY SPORT Charles Schwab Challenge leader's tee shot lands in aqueduct.

New Zealand’s top male golfer shot a final round two-over 72, giving him earnings of NZ$82,324 for the week. Fox was given a temporary PGA Tour membership for the rest of the season after finishing tied for 23rd at the PGA Championship the previous week.

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina atoned for a double bogey on the final hole by making a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to beat Adam Schenk (US) to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, Steven Alker climbed up the leaderboard in the final round to finish tied for fifth at the Senior PGA Championship in the US.

The Kiwi, who won the title last year, shot a three-under 69 to be nine shots behind Steve Sticker (US) and Padraig Harrington (Ireland), with Sticker winning the playoff.