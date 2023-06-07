PGA Tour players vent anger at leadership over sudden LIV merger

As part of the deal, the two rival tours are immediately dropping all lawsuits against each other.

PGA Tour players have reacted heatedly to the sudden announcement that the Tour, LIV and the European Tour will merge, calling for PGA boss Jay Monahan to resign.

Three-times PGA Tour winner Johnson Wagner said he listened in by mobile phone to a meeting of players in Toronto for this weekend’s Canadian Open and estimated that 90 per cent of the players present were against the merger.

“It was contentious, a lot of golfers are unhappy,’’ Wagner told The Golf Channel.

“There were many moments when certain players were calling for new leadership of the PGA Tour and even got a couple of standing ovations,” he said, while noting that many of the top PGA players were not involved at the meeting.

“I think the most powerful moment when a player quoted Commissioner Monahan from the 3M [Open] in Minnesota last year when he said ‘as long as I am commissioner of the PGA Tour no player who took LIV money will ever play on the PGA Tour again’.’’

“It just seems a lot of backtracking,’’ said Wagner.

“There was a lot of anger in that room, the feeling that they can’t trust what the leadership of the PGA says any more,’’ Wagner told the Golf Channel.

Monahan spent more than an hour explaining to players why he changed his mind about taking Saudi funds in a surprise collaboration, saying it ultimately was for their benefit.

“As time went on, circumstances changed,” Monahan said in a conference call after the meeting, AP reported. “I don’t think it was right or sustainable to have this tension in our sport.

“I recognise everything I’ve said in the past. I recognise people will call me a hypocrite. Any time I’ve said anything, I’ve said it with the information I had, and I said it with someone trying to compete with our tour and our players.”

Meanwhile, Kiwi golfer Danny Lee, who joined LIV Golf earlier this year, has had a dig at the PGA Tour, tweeting: “Are they talking about money or legacy in pgatour meeting right now?”

Lee, who won NZ$6.3 million with a LIV Golf tour win in March, and other LIV golfers have long been slated by the PGA Tour for taking the Saudi money rather than being concerned about the state of golf.

AP reports it was almost a year ago to the day that Saudi Arabia's LIV Golf teed off for the first time as the PGA Tour's newest rival, flush with defectors from golf's top circuit.

Morals were questioned. Lawsuits were filed. Golfers doubled down on their affiliations.

A merger, it seemed, wasn't in the cards. But on Tuesday, professionals from both tours were caught off guard by news that their worlds would collide.

When a news outlet broke the embargoed announcement that the PGA Tour, European tour and LIV Golf were merging commercial interest before Monahan could send a memo to players, some learned about it on social media.

"Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with," Mackenzie Hughes tweeted.

“And everyone thought yesterday was the longest day in golf,” tweeted Collin Morikawa, who also said he found out about the merger on Twitter.

Justin Thomas was in the middle of a practice session when he said his phone lit up with notifications.

Tyrell Hatton simply tweeted an NFL blindside hit. Sepp Straka felt that was an accurate depiction.

Not getting in on the social media reaction was Rory McIlroy, who spent the past year vehemently defending the PGA Tour against LIV before going quiet on the topic in recent weeks.

Phil Mickelson, among the loudest LIV defectors, called it “an awesome day.”

AP reported It wasn't immediately clear how the unification would work going forward. Players who switched to LIV inked lucrative signing bonuses – in Mickelson's case, a reported US$200 million (NZ$329.2 million) – yet now might have a way to rejoin players who opted not to take money from a league that some have called a Saudi Arabia “sportswashing” initiative.

J.J. Spaun retweeted ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt's take on that issue.

Seth Wenig/AP Phil Mickelson, one of the first defectors to LIV Golf, called the announcement "an awesome day".

“So, you preach loyalty to a tour and convince guys not to take 8 and 9 figure deals based, in part, on that loyalty and, in part, on the source of the money. Then those guys find out on Twitter YOU took the very same money?” Van Pelt tweeted.

PGA Tour member Byeong Hun An joked that Hideki Matsuyama “could have bought spirit airlines” if he had signed with LIV (Matsuyama was seen boarding a Spirit Airlines flight after the Memorial). He also said his guess is “liv teams were struggling to get sponsors and pga tour couldn’t turn down the money."

“Win-win for both tours but it’s a big lose for (players) who defended the tour for last two years,” he tweeted.

Dylan Wu, a 26-year-old second-year player on the PGA Tour, called the merger “hypocrisy.”

“Tell me why Jay Monahan basically got a promotion to CEO of all golf in the world by going back on everything he said the past 2 years,” Wu tweeted, adding: “I guess money always wins.”

Monahan told AP he was aware the merger would be criticised.

“They were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection you realise all this tension in the game is not a good thing,” he said in a phone interview with the AP.

- with AP