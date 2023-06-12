Steven Alker ties for second in PGA Tour Champions event behind Steve Stricker

Steven Alker of New Zealand plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.

Steven Alker had to bow to home-town hero and record-setter Steve Stricker in the latest tournament of the PGA Tour Champions season.

The New Zealand golfer finished tied for second at the American Family Insurance Championship event held in Stricker’s home city of Madison, Wisconsin.

Stricker ended with a three-round score of 18-under 198 to be five shots ahead of Alker and England’s Paul Broadhurst, with Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie in a tie for fourth.

Alker opened with a 65 and followed that with rounds of 68 and 70 to earn himself US$192,000 (NZ$313,375) from the tournament played at the University Ridge club – owned by Dennis Tiziani, Stricker’s father-in-law.

It was the fourth win of the season on the tour for Stricker, who also set a record with his opening round score – his 53rd consecutive round at even par or better on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event.

The previous best mark was set by Tiger Woods (52 rounds) achieved during his 2000 and 2001 seasons on the PGA Tour.

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Steve Stricker has now won four times on the PGA Tour Champions this season.

Stricker leads the Charles Schwab Cup Money standings for the season with Alker moving up into third place behind Stephen Ames.

The New Zealander has one victory on tour this year and has already won US$1.15m (NZ$1.88m) in prizemoney in 2023.