Ryan Fox shrugs off back injury ahead of US Open in Los Angeles

What: 123rd US Open championship. Where: Los Angeles Country Club. When: Fox tees off 3.35am Friday (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport from 7am

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox appears to have shrugged off a back injury in time for his 17th major appearance, at the US Open in Los Angeles starting on Friday (NZT).

Fox stepped in a hole at the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago, his last start on the PGA Tour, tweaking his back in the process. He took some time off to get it right and swung a club again late last week, with good results.

“We got it moving again and they said, ‘look you’re going to be sore, it’s going to be probably a bit niggly for a couple of days,’ and it feels really good now,” he told 1News this week. “I haven’t felt it for a good day and a half so that’s a good sign.”

Fox tees it up at the Los Angeles Country Club having just nudged over the $US1 million ($1.63m) mark for the PGA Tour season, having earned special temporary membership to the tour after his strong showing at the PGA Championship last month.

In nine starts this season he has only missed one cut while notching seven top-30 finishes (he had to withdraw from the RBC Heritage following a bout of pneumonia in April).

Now ranked 41st in the world, he is keen to continue improving on his major championship record, which is middling at best with six missed cuts from 16 starts and a best finish of T-16 at the 2019 Open Championship.

Encouragingly he has two top-30s from the two majors so far this season, a T-26 at the Masters and the T-23 at the PGA Championship, though his record at the US Open – renowned for long rough and generally difficult courses – is not flash, with three missed cuts and a T-41 in his four appearances.

Fox tees off in the morning wave in the first round alongside Ireland’s Seamus Power and English amateur Matthew McClean at 3.35am on Friday (NZT).

What you need to know about the US Open

Tell me about the course

Los Angeles Country Club's North Course will host its first professional tournament since 1940. It is one of the more exclusive clubs in the world; Hugh Hefner reportedly couldn't get in even though the Playboy Mansion sits perched over the 13th green. LACC's members reportedly resisted overtures from the US Golf Association to host the US Open for decades until 2015, when they voted to open the gates for this year's tournament.

A George Thomas design that was renovated by Gil Hanse in 2010, LACC is a natural parkland beauty wedged amid Los Angeles's urban chaos. The golfers will be greeted by rolling terrain marked by towering trees, rugged bunkers and winding ravines known as barrancas.

"It's like New York, if Central Park was a golf course," John "Spider" Miller, captain of the 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team that defeated a team of amateurs from Britain and Ireland at LACC, told the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2017.

Andrew Lahodynskyj/AP Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending US Open champion.

Who won the US Open last year?

Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick edged Americans Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler by one stroke at the Country Club in Brookline for his first major championship. Zalatoris will miss this year's tournament because of an injury.

How big is the field?

There are 156 players in the U.S. Open field, which features recent U.S. Open winners, top-10 finishers from last year's tournament, recent major winners and winners of top senior and amateur events, recent winners of the more important PGA Tour events from recent months, golfers who performed the best at recent US Open qualifying events, players from the top of the Official World Golf Ranking and top players from tours in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Are LIV golfers allowed to play in the US Open?

Golfers who have joined LIV Golf are allowed to play at the US Open if they have qualified. The PGA Tour, which has banned LIV golfers from its events, does not have any say in who participates in the US Open, which is operated by the US Golf Association. There are 15 LIV golfers in the field.

Abbie Parr/AP LIV Tour player Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship last month.

What is the cut at the US Open?

The top 60 and ties after two rounds make the cut at the US Open, which makes the tournament the toughest of golf's four majors in terms of percentage of golfers who make the cut.

What does the winner receive?

Last year, Fitzpatrick received $US3.15 million ($5.1m). The winner also receives automatic entry to the tournament for 10 years and an invitation to the other three majors for five years.

Golfers who finish in the top 10 receive an automatic berth in the next year's US Open. Golfers who finish in the top four receive an invitation to play in the next year's Masters.

Is Tiger Woods playing?

Last month, three-time champion Woods withdrew from consideration as he continues to recover from the foot and ankle surgery he underwent in April.

Who are the favourites?

As of Wednesday morning, the TAB listed Scottie Scheffler as a hot favourite at $7.50 for the win, with Masters champion Jon Rahm at $11, PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka at $13 and Rory McIlory, who counts the 2011 US Open aong his four major titles, at $14.

- with AP