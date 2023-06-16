Ryan Fox makes strong start to US Open as records fall in first round

Ryan Fox is off to a great start at the US Open, while Americans Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele have created history with the lowest-ever rounds.

A two-under 68 has Fox well-placed in a share for seventh, five shots off the record-setting pacesetters, early in the first round at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Fox made back-to-back birdies on holes No. 8 and 9 after finishing the front nine in style by draining a putt from over 20 feet.

He also birdied the par-five No. 12 but followed up with a bogey on the par-four No. 13 after misjudging an easy putt in his only blemish of the day.

Matt York/AP Ryan Fox hits from the fairway on the second hole during the first round of the US Open.

Schauffele matched Fowler’s round of 62, tying the US Open record not long after Fowler posted the lowest score in tournament history.

Fowler holed out first and then Schauffele finished his round about 15 minutes later.

Schauffele tied Fowler at eight-under with a birdie on the par-five No. 17 and was putting for a birdie and the outright lead on the par-four 18th but left it short.

The two Southern Californians matched the 62 Branden Grace carded in the third round of the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

- Additional reporting AP