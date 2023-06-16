Two golfers hit holes-in-one on the same hole in first round of US Open

The 15th hole proved no match for Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Sam Burns carded the second hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole in the opening round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday (Friday NZ time).

The 26-year-old from Shreveport, Louisiana, had a celebration to match his feat after his ball bounced three times and rolled into the cup.

He tossed his sand wedge backward over his head with both hands, high-fived his caddie, took off his cap to acknowledge the gallery, and then continued high-fiving or fist-bumping everyone else in the group, caddies included.

Earlier in the day, Frenchman Matthieu Pavon hit wedge on the 113m hole – the shortest on the course – that had enough spin and rode the slope into the cup for the day’s first hole-in-one.