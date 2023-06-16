Whiff! Rory McIlroy misses the ball at US Open

Watch: McIlroy's ball moved but two inches as his wedge shot went under the ball.

It was a shot to bring a smile to Sunday afternoon high handicappers but it brought no joy to one of the world’s best golfers.

Rory McIlroy had been having a great first round at the US Open, shooting a scorching 5-under 30 for his first nine holes. He was 6-under heading to the 18th hole, just behind joint leaders Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler.

The Northern Irishman blasted a 357-yard drive, but his second shot landed in thick rough in a raised bunker surround just above the green.

He whiffed his attempt to get out of there. His wedge went right under the ball. There was just enough movement for the US PGA Golf Association shot tracker to say that the ball moved two inches.

Humiliating, but one those Sunday hackers could relate to.

McIlroy, a four-time major champion, chipped on to the green with his second attempt and avoided the ignominy of a double bogey by drilling an 11ft putt to finish 5-under in joint fifth place, three shots behind Shauffele and Fowler who shot record-setting 62s.

It was a day for spectacular shots, with Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and American Sam Burns both scoring a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th.

Harry How/Getty Images Rory McIlroy reacts after missing his wedge shot on the 18th hole.

McIlroy, the most prominent golfing voice against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf enterprise, was in the same group as Brooks Koepka, who is one of LIV’s biggest talents, and the winner of PGA Championship last month.

Despite the animosity between the two groups, the pair shared “a bro handshake” and a laugh or two on the first tee box, AP reported.

Koepka struggled, spending most of the day in search of fairways a 1-over 71 round that would be just fine on most opening days, but not this one.

How McIlroy felt about it was anyone's guess. He cancelled his pre-tournament news conference and didn't stop for interviews after round one, AP reported. He and Koepka will play together again on Saturday (8.24am tee off, NZT).

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Not a happy time for Rory McIlroy on the 18th hole as caddie Harry Diamond keeps his encouragement levels up.

When the tour and the Saudi backers of LIV announced last week that they were ending hostilities and going into business together, McIlroy said he felt like “a sacrificial lamb” – a frontman who espoused all that was good about the tour but wasn't even given a heads-up before the deal was announced.

“Removing myself from the situation, I see how this is better for the game of golf. There’s no denying that,” he said last week. “But for me as an individual, yeah, there’s just going to have to be conversations that are had.”