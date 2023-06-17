Defending US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick makes hole-in-one

Whether or not he defends his title at the US Open, Matt Fitzpatrick will have a memorable moment at Los Angeles Country Club: a hole-in-one.

The defending champion made the third ace of the tournament on the short par-3 15th, bouncing his tee shot right of the hole, then watching it spin in for a ‘1.’

He didn't see the shot go in, but after taking a few steps off the tee box, realised what happened and started celebrating.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Matt Fitzpatrick reacts with joy after making a hole-in-one at the US Open.

Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns both aced No. 15 on Friday (NZT), when it was playing at 124 yards. On Saturday, the hole was shortened slightly to 115 yards.

Clark’s in the lead

Wyndham Clark is in the clubhouse with a one-shot lead at 9-under after shooting 3-under 67 in the second round.

The 29-year-old Clark is seeking his first major championship. He jumped ahead of Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, who shot record-setting 62s in the opening round and were set to tee off shortly after Clark finished his round as the sun began to break through the clouds in the early afternoon.

Clark had missed the cut in his two previous US Open appearances. His best finish in his six majors: 75th at the PGA in 2021.

He got himself into great shape in this Open by shooting three birdies over his first seven holes to get to 9-under. He bogeyed the par-4 fourth but then birdied the par-5 No. 8 to get back to 9-under. Clark shot an opening-round 64.