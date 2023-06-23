Rory McIlroy scores his first PGA Tour hole-in-one at Travelers Championship

Delight for McIlroy as he hits an ace at the Travelers Championship.

Rory McIlroy has hit his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour during a day of dramatic scoring at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The Northern Irishman’s tee shot on the 214-yard eighth hole bounced on the green and rolled into the cup.

“That was the best shot of the day that I hit,” he said. “It's obviously a bonus for it to go in the hole, but it was really cool.”

McIlroy said he had been playing only averagely during the first round until that shot. “Felt like that hole in one got me going a little bit,” he told reporters.

It was McIlroy's second ace in competition. He made one in Abu Dhabi on the European tour in 2015, AP reported.

He followed up on the next hole today with a birdie, or a ‘barkie’, after his tee shot bounced off a tree.

He finished with a 2-under 68, which was eight shots off leader Denny McCarthy, who came within inches of shooting a 59.

Rob Carr/Getty Images Rory McIlroy, who scored his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour, salutes the crowd at the Travelers Championship.

The 30-year-old McCarthy, who started on the back nine, had five birdies on his first six holes and five more coming in.

The Maryland native's last birdie came on the 403-yard ninth hole after his 169-yard approach shot skirted just left of the cup, eliciting a gasp from the crowd. He holed a 5-footer for birdie.

Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott also made runs at golf's magic number – on a course where Jim Furyk set the PGA Tour record with a 58 in 2016 – but faltered late. Each shot 62, AP reported.

Scottie Scheffler, the No 1 player in the world, finished with a 7-under 63.

Eight players shot 65, and 91 players broke par on a day where the expected rain and wind held off and the sun broke through in the afternoon.

Wyndham Clark, fresh off his US Open win, shot 68.

- with AP