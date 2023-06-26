Daniel Hillier finishes tied for third at DP World Tour event in Germany

Daniel Hillier in action during the final round of the BMW International Open in Munich.

Wellington golfer Daniel Hillier has claimed his best result on the European tour after finishing in a four-way tie for third at the BMW International Open in Munich, Germany.

Hillier finished two strokes behind winner Thriston Lawrence of South Africa at 11-under for the tournament after carding a one-under 71 during a dramatic final round.

Hillier, who began the final round four shots off the lead in third place, mixed five birdies with four bogeys in an up-and-down display to maintain his position on the leaderboard.

The 24-year-old will pocket $150,000 in prize money for his effort – the biggest individual payday of his young career.

Lawrence claimed his second win of the DP World Tour season and his fourth overall as he overhauled Joost Luiten of the Netherlands to take the title.

Like Hillier, Lawrence started the final round four strokes off the lead but his three-under 69, combined with a two-over 74 for Luiten, was enough for the South African to win on 13-under overall.

Luiten bogeyed the 17th and was left needing a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff, but he could only make par.

Lawrence has won all four of his titles in just over a year and a half, since his first at the European tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned Joburg Open in Nov. 2021.

“It means a lot. I'm a bit emotional, to be honest,” Lawrence said afterwards.

“This game is not easy. It was a real push today and I really gave it my all. I feel sorry for Joost. I know how tough this game is.”

Hillier was joined on 11-under with Adrian Meronk, Rikuya Hoshino, Maximilian Kieffer.

All four of Hillier's bogeys came within the first three holes on the front and back nine.

But he regained his composure and finished strongly on both occasions to climb back up to third.

-- Additional reporting AP