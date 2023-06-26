Ruoning Yin wins Women's PGA Championship with NZ coaching connection

New Major winner Ruoning Yin of China is another golfing prodigy coached by New Zealand’s Guy Wilson.

Wilson rose to prominence as the first coach of Lydia Ko, who has won two Majors and more than US$17 million in prize money on the LPGA Tour during a stellar professional career.

Yin became the second woman from China to win a Major golf on Monday (NZ time) after capturing the Women's PGA Championship trophy at Baltusrol, New Jersey.

It’s understood Wilson gave Yin a scholarship as a young girl to come to New Zealand to coach, and he continues to play a part in her rapid rise to stardom .

Wilson coached Ko for 11 years from 2002, with his charge winning five professional titles under his guidance – four of which came as an amateur before Ko turned pro as a 16-year-old.

Yin made a birdie putt from about three metres on the final hole to beat Yuka Saso by one stroke. The 20-year-old closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 8-under 276 and take a place in Chinese sports history next to Shanshan Feng.

Teaukura Moetaua/Getty Images Coach Guy Wilson and Lydia Ko at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am in Queenstown in 2012.

“I would say she’s definitely the goal that I’m chasing,” Yin said. “But I think she is the person who inspired me the most.”

Yin wasn't even playing golf when Feng won this event – then known as the LPGA Championship – in 2012. She was nine years old and didn't take up the game for another 18 months. Her main sport was basketball and she idolised Stephen Curry, but her shorter stature led her to turn to golf.

Yin scored her first LPGA Tour win earlier this year in Los Angeles and now is the third player to win twice this season, joining Lilia Vu and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko. This came with a US$1.5 million pay cheque.

- with AP