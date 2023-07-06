'I trust my team': Lydia Ko chasing form reversal in US Open at majestic Pebble Beach

What: Women’s US Open. Where: Pebble Beach, California. When: Friday-Monday (NZT). Lydia Ko first round tee time: Friday, 9.35am. Amelia Garvey first round tee time: Friday, 7.56am. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport.

There would be few better places than Pebble Beach for Lydia Ko to regain her mojo.

That’s certainly what the Kiwi golfer is striving for ahead of the US Open at the picturesque course in California, as her search for form drags on.

One of two Kiwis in the 156-strong field for the US$10million (NZ$16.1 million) tournament – Canterbury’s Amelia Garvey is the other – Ko has just one top-10 finish to her name more than halfway through the year.

Having admitted she’s struggled to stay positive ahead of last month’s PGA Championship, the frustrations continued in New Jersey as the reigning LPGA Tour player of the year finished tied for 57th.

However, speaking ahead of the 78th women’s US Open, starting Friday morning (NZT), Ko didn’t feel she’d played as bad as her finishing position indicated, and felt good things loomed.

“I think it’s closer than maybe a couple months ago, and it’s kind of weird to think like, ‘oh, she just finished 60 something but it’s closer’. Like, what does that even mean?” she said.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has just one top-10 finish so far this year.

“But I think we’re moving in the right direction, and it’s nothing new. My whole team, we’re just trying to make sure that I’m free and playing aggressively, and just enjoying my time out there, and I think that’s most important.”

Through eight tournaments this year – Ko had played 12 this time last year – the world No 3 is 69th in the CME Globe season-long standings.

Having come into the season on the back of a superb 2022, Ko opened the year by snaring a share of sixth in the Honda LPGA Thailand, but hasn’t finished better than a share of 31st since.

Ko, who didn’t miss a single cut all of last year, has also failed to make the weekend twice in 2023.

“I know that my level of play hasn't been to the standard that I would like, but there's still a lot of golf to be played, and this week is a new week. Golf, you can miss 10 cuts and win the week after. It's odd. I don't think that happens in any other kind of sport,” Ko said.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Amelia Garvey will line up in her third US Open.

“I'm just trying to take it day by day. I trust my team, and I think I trust my team more than I trust myself. I'm just going with it, and I feel like there's going to be better results, and then it’s going to take care of itself.”

Speaking of her team, which includes swing coach Ted Oh, they were not asking Ko to make major changes.

The focus remained on playing aggressively and grinding through the form slump.

Working against Ko is the ever-improving quality of the LPGA Tour field, highlighted by the fact the last two tournaments have been won by 20-year-old rookies.

American Rose Zhang, who holds the Pebble Beach women’s course record – she shot a sizzling 62 there last year – won the Mizuho Americas Open on debut, before China’s Ruoning Yin triumphed at the PGA Championship a fortnight ago in just her second start.

Seth Wenig/AP American golfer Rose Zhang is one of two 20-year-olds to win recent LPGA Tour tournaments.

“They're playing better than me right now, so I don't know if they need my advice,” Ko said when asked what advice she had for young players coming through the ranks.

“But it's just great to have that diversity and variability between the players. I think that's why it is so much tougher to win, because there's just a bigger group of names that are in contention or the one that wins at the end of the week.”

Garvey, who has a few years on Zhang and Yin, and a couple of US Opens – she missed the cut in 2020 and 2021 – qualified for this year’s edition after prevailing via extra holes at a qualifying event in May.

She is the first of the Kiwis to get going on Friday morning, teeing off at 7.56am, before Ko gets her opening round underway at 9.35am.