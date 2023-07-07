Lydia Ko battling to make US Open cut after disastrous quadruple bogey

Ko had an early birdie but her first round went awry on the par-three fifth at Pebble Beach.

A barely believable quadruple bogey has left Lydia Ko well off the pace after the opening round of the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Not that the Kiwi world No 3 was the only big-name player to struggle at the famous California course on Friday (NZT).

In fact, Ko’s ugly four-over 76 was three strokes better than what South Korean world No 1 Jin Young Ko cooked up, and was matched by American world No 2 Nelly Korda.

It leaves Ko and Korda eight strokes behind leaders Xiyu Janet Lin of China and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea in a share of 83rd, and with work to do if they’re to make the weekend.

The good news for Ko is it didn’t spiral out of control after her shocker on the 182-yard par 3 fifth, where she badly yanked her tee shot into a hedgerow well left of the green, and needed seven shots to complete the hole.

So foul was the two-time major winner’s hook, one of the commentators suggested it was the type of shot you’d expect from a 15 handicapper.

Darron Cummings/AP Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits from a bunker to the fifth green during the first round of the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Another also didn’t fudge it.

“I’m still shocked by what I saw on that par 3, that’s the worst shot I’ve ever seen her hit with a 6 iron. Just mind-blowing, really, that she would make a mistake like that.”

Despite an army of people searching for her ball, and Ko herself having a gander, she was forced to use her provisional shot, which she sunk into the green-side bunker to the right of the pin.

Regarded as having one of the best short games in golf, Ko didn’t carry her bunker shot enough, leaving it short and in the thick green-side rough.

After nudging the ball on to the green with her fifth shot, Ko needed two more putts to end the misery.

Darron Cummings/AP Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, walks on the ninth fairway with her caddie during the first round of the US Open at Pebble Beach, California, on Friday.

“Goodness, I can’t even recall the last time she had a quad. It’s just a genuine shock to the system,” one of the commentators said.

Tied for 12th before the disastrous fifth after making birdie on the opening hole, Ko swiftly plummeted to a share of 93rd at 3-over.

However, she showed considerable poise to bounce back and make birdie on the following hole, and very nearly followed it up with another on the 113-yard par 3 No 7.

Credit must go to Ko for hanging tough through holes 8-18, the toughest stretch of the course, as she made a string of excellent par saves in cool conditions in Carmel Bay, including fine back-to-back putts to close out the front nine.

SKY SPORT Kiwi golfer Amelia Garvey makes a spectacular birdie at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

She was at it again with a superbly judged downhill putt on 15. However, having ran intro trouble on another par 3 and dropped a shot on No 12, Ko finished with a second bogey after spraying her approach into the green-side bunker on 18.

Fellow Kiwi Amelia Garvey also bogeyed 18, her third straight to close out her round, prompting her to pull her hoody over her head and yank on the drawstrings in frustration.

It left the Canterbury golfer tied for 113th, a couple of shots back from Ko, although she at least had a spectacular chip-in birdie from the fringes on No 13 to smile about.

Other notable players to struggle to start the tournament were American Jennifer Kupcho (76), Minji Park (77) and Michelle Wie West (79).