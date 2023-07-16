Lydia Ko tumbles out of contention at Dana Open, Ryan Fox on the charge in Scotland

World No 3 Lydia Ko found the going tough in her third round at the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio.

Lydia Ko has fallen out of contention at the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open in Ohio after a disappointing third round.

Starting the day in a tie for 13th at the US$1.75 million (NZ$2.7 million) tournament, the world No 3 was only four shots behind overnight clubhouse leader Annie Park.

But the gap has now blown out to a whopping 12 strokes after a misfiring Ko carded a one-over par at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvana, where play was suspended due to heavy showers.

It continues Ko’s wretched form on the LPGA Tour this year, where she has just one top 10-finish to her name and claimed disappointing 57th and 33rd-place finishes at the recent PGA Championship and US Women’s Open.

Ko made three bogeys and two birdies on moving day as she tumbled down to a share for 24th on six-under for the tournament.

She dropped her first shot on the par-4 fifth, making par on the next five holes before a second bogey of the day left her well off the pace.

Ko recovered slightly on the back nine with birdies on the 13th and 15th to bring her score up to even par, but a bogey on the final hole summed up a bad day at the office.

Ko only hit eight of 14 fairways in challenging conditions, and her driving distance was significantly down on her previous two rounds, in which she carded 67 and 68.

New pacesetter Linn Grant had no such problems, shooting a stunning nine-under 62 to move to -18 for the tournament and open up a six-stroke lead over a chasing pack featuring Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou, Finland’s Matilda Castren and the US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

Grant narrowly missed out on becoming only the second LPGA player to break 60 but is in a strong position to secure a breakthrough LPGA Tour victory.

Nine under on her first 13 holes, Grant played the final five in even par. Fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam is the lone LPGA Tour player to shoot 59, accomplishing the feat in the 2001 Standard Register Ping at par-72 Moon Valley in Phoenix.

“There was a spectator who called it out in my face,” Grant said when asked if she thought about a 59. “He just came up to me and he said, ‘Do you think you have a 59 in you?′ And then all of a sudden I was like, `Oh, God.′ So, I just tried to just not focus on it at all.”

Octavio Passos/Getty Images Daniel Hillier had a difficult day at the Scottish Open, carding a two-over 72 to drop to a tie for 52nd.

Two-time major winner Minjee Lee and overnight leader Park are a further shot behind.

Meanwhile, there were mixed fortunes for the Kiwi contingent at the Scottish Open.

After breaking into the top 10 with a blemish-free, four-under second round at The Renaissance Club, in-form Daniel Hillier came crashing down to earth with a two-over 72 to drop to a tie for 52nd.

Hillier – who won his maiden DP World Tour title at the British Masters earlier this month – carded four bogeys and two birdies in an error-strewn round at a tournament that serves as preparation for next week’s British Open.

However, Hillier’s compatriot Ryan Fox matched his second round 67 to move to seven-under for the championship, six strokes behind clubhouse leader Rory McIlroy heading into the final round.

World No 43 Fox sits in an eight-way tie for 18th alongside American quintet Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley, Luke List and Sam Burns, plus Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Dane Thorbjorn Olesen.

A three-time winner on he DP World Tour, Fox made six birdies and three bogeys in an eventful round that leaves him in contention for a top five finish ahead of the year’s fourth major at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake.

McIlroy fired a 3-under 67 in increasingly windy conditions to maintain a one-shot lead over Tom Kim of South Korea.

The Northern Irishman is seeking his first professional victory in Scotland, having never finished in the top 10 in seven previous tries as a pro. He has four top-five finishes in British Opens held in Scotland.

Starting times were moved up to early morning on Saturday because of heavy rain expected in the afternoon. The Sunday (Monday NZT) forecast called for wind of around 30mph, and that was before gusts.

- Additional reporting by AP