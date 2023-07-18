Why struggling Lydia Ko copped seven penalty shots at Dana Open

Those who looked at Lydia Ko’s final round scorecard at the Dana Open might have thought little of it.

But there was much more to the two double bogeys and triple bogey that sent her plummeting down the leaderboard in the latest LPGA Tour event.

They were not the result of Ko shanking a tee shot out of bounds or spraying a wedge into the drink. A series of botched putts also wasn’t to blame at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Ohio on Monday.

No, Ko received a series of penalties – six strokes in total – for not playing her ball from the original spot on the fairway on holes 3, 7 and 9, and another more lenient penalty on No 11.

Ko, believing the preferred lies rule was in play, as it had been during the entirety of the third round, had no idea she was doing anything wrong at the time.

However, the rule, utilised during bad weather, and which allows players to pick up their ball, clean it and move it to a preferred lie, was only in place on holes 1 and 10.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images Lydia Ko has dropped to No 3 in the world rankings.

It was on hole No 11, as Ko marked her ball as if she was going to clean and replace it, when a rules official was notified Ko had been playing preferred lies.

She was hit with two-stroke penalties for each of the first three times she played preferred lies on the front nine (rule 14.7a), and a seventh penalty stroke on 11 for deliberately touching and moving her ball under rule 9.4b.

It meant her pars on 3 and 7 became double bogeys, and her bogey on No 9 morphed into an ugly triple.

In an instant, Ko went from four-under for the tournament to two-over. When all was said and done, Ko shot 78 and finished in a share of 65th, 41 spots lower than where she’d started the day.

A whopping 22 shots behind first-time winner Linn Grant, Ko didn’t speak to reporters afterwards, and it's unclear if the fact she was without regular caddie, David Jones, played a part in her blunder.

A member of coach Ted Oh’s team filled in for Jones.

Having dropped to No 3 in the world rankings, Ko has not finished inside the top-30 on the LPGA Tour since her first start of the year.

Ko’s next start is the fourth of five majors this year, the Evian Championship next week.