Ryan Fox soaking up British Open vibe after 'lonely' life on PGA Tour

This is the first year Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox will play all four majors.

The Open: Where: Royal Liverpool, Merseyside, England. When: Thursday night - Monday morning (NZT). Tee times: Ryan Fox 5.57pm Thursday and 10.58pm Friday; Daniel Hillier 10.47pm Thursday and 5.46pm Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport. Prize money: US$16.5 million (NZ$25.8 million).

Gone are the days when Ryan Fox was in danger of being overawed by the occasion of a major.

Sure, they still carry extra significance, but the Kiwi pro has been there and done that enough to be able to carry a more relaxed and comfortable vibe in to this week’s British Open.

One of two Kiwis set to tee off at Royal Liverpool on Thursday night (NZT) – Daniel Hillier is the other – Fox has six Open Championships behind him alone, and will have lined up in all four majors for the first time in his career by the end of the week.

“It’s still a cool event, but it’s definitely a bit more normal than it was a few years ago, which is kind of nice going in, you can just treat it like another event and not get too overawed by the situation, not get too nervous about it,” Fox said.

The world No 42 also feels more comfortable on the big stage in general, after mixing it with the big boys on the PGA Tour for the majority of the year, as he continues his quest to earn a full 2024 tour card.

Indeed, that remains the goal, despite the challenges he’s faced competing in the US this year, one highlighted by the 36-year-old securing a special temporary membership in May.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier pictured in action during the Scottish Open last week.

“The States has been probably a little bit lonely for me this year. I've spent a lot of time in a hotel room by myself. And I think the culture is a little bit different, how everything is set up,” Fox said.

"In the States, you kind of get given a car and everyone goes their own way. While you sit and have lunch with guys at the golf course, you've kind of got to go out of your way to catch up with someone for dinner. Whereas in Europe I think it's just a nicer vibe.”

No wonder Fox has enjoyed his return to Europe ahead of The Open, which he will go into on the back of finishing tied for 12th at the Scottish Open.

A chance to catch up with friends, including Hillier, who labelled a “heck of a player’ after he claimed his maiden win on the European Tour this month, meant the top-ranked Kiwi golfer had spent as much time yakking as practising last week.

"Maybe it's just because we're playing for less money in general over here and everyone seems to get along and a lot of the time you stay in the same places, so there's always someone to catch up with for dinner. It's certainly been nice to come back.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Ryan Fox will reassess his playing schedule in a few weeks as he continues to seek full PGA Tour status in 2024.

“Look, it was probably the same in Europe, to an extent, when I was first out there, feeling a bit lonely. And then you get to know people, and it all becomes a little bit easier. And I'm sure that will be the case in the States going forward. But first year out, everyone has got their friends on tour, and it's sometimes hard to find some people that you feel comfortable going out to dinner with and stuff like that."

Another aspect Fox was enjoying in his return to Scotland and England was the crowds, which don’t yell the “dumb stuff” US crowds are renowned for.

You won’t hear punters yell “mashed potatoes” or “get in the hole” as a golfer smokes a ball off a par-5 tee block.

“They know what a good shot is, and a good shot is not necessarily hitting it close, a good shot is hitting it where you were trying to hit it. Especially Scotland, they really understand that,” Fox said.

Beyond The Open, and the 3M Open and Wyndham Championship back in the US the following fortnight, Fox isn’t yet sure of how he’ll attack the rest the of the year, at least not outside the French Open and Irish Open, and defending his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Ryan Fox will make his seventh appearance at The Open this week.

Much will depend on where he sits in terms of the top-125 in FedEx Cup points and top-10 in the European Tour order of merit – the two paths to a PGA Tour card.

Fox, whose best finish in a major remains the share of 16th at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, has seven finishes inside the top-27 on the PGA Tour this year, despite multiple trips home to spend time with family, which grew with the arrival of his and wife Anneke’s second daughter, Margot, in May.

“It's been a bit of a funny year for me....so when I've got out on tour I feel like I've gone back a bit under-cooked and rusty, and feel like I've done a pretty good job when I have come back to play solid. I think the whole year has been that, I've played solid but not great.

"Obviously, it's going to be hard, regardless, to follow up a year like I had last year. Then there is some new challenges this year, playing on the PGA Tour, learning all these new golf courses and new travel. But I feel like the golf game has always been close, but I just haven't quite been able to put it together. Hopefully, I can do that one of these weeks going forward.”