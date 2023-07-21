Kiwis Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier struggle in first round at British Open

Kiwi Ryan Fox would have been disappointed to card a seven-over 78 in the first round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool.

New Zealanders Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier may have already farewelled their hopes of success at the British Open after forgettable finishes in their opening rounds at Royal Liverpool.

The two New Zealanders share 144th place in the 151st Open Championship after both carding a seven-over 78.

Co-leaders Tommy Fleetwood of England, and South African amateur Christo Lamprecht were five-under after the first round. Each shot five-under par 66 to be 12 shots ahead of Fox and Hillier.

Fox, who had a second birdie on the par-five fifth to briefly be the outright leader, failed to maintain his early form.

A triple-bogey eight on the final hole left an ugly blemish on Fox's card, and his hopes of making the cut now appear slim. His round also included six bogeys.

Hillier, coming off his maiden DP World Tour victory at the British Masters earlier this month, didn't fare any better.

Hillier made a decent start with pars in his first seven holes, but faded in the back nine. Two bogeys and a double-bogey in the last three holes made for a sobering finish.

New Zealander Daniel Hillier was 12 shots behind co-leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Christo Lamprecht after the first round.

Australian Cameron Smith launched his defence of the title he won at St Andrews in grand manner at Royal Liverpool with an immaculate birdie at his opening hole, but then had to negotiate some adventures in the rough and finished with a disappointing one-over par 72 in what looked like the most benign of conditions after a wet and windy week.

Lamprecht, a Georgia Tech student who qualified by winning the Amateur Championship 30 miles north at Hillside last month, was walking tall after his round.

The 22-year-old and Fleetwood were two shots clear of 50-year-old Stewart Cink, the 2009 champion, and Wyndham Clark, the American US Open winner who rather outshone Australian Smith in their three-ball.

Lamprecht, who stands at 203cm, fired seven birdies in his round, including three in his first six holes, finishing with a short birdie putt at the last after reaching the par-five in two.

Amateur, Christo Lamprecht of South Africa shakes hands with his caddie on the 18th green at Royal Liverpool.

All eyes were on Queenslander Smith, as he was introduced at the first tee as the defending champion to a warm reception from a full-house surrounding the hole and the odd cheer of 'C'mon Aussie'.

He didn't let them down with a drive straight down the middle, an approach from 160 yards to 12 foot, and a putt that never looked as if it was going anywhere but the centre of the hole.

But he then struggled his way around, finding more than his fair share of bunkers and heavy rough as he mixed four birdies with five bogeys.

Cameron Smith of Australia found his share of bunkers.

Smith has pronounced himself confident of his chances, saying he's a better golfer than when he lifted the title at St Andrews last year as he seeks to become the first Australian back-to-back winner since the great Peter Thomson, who was the last man to win three in a row between 1954 and 1956.

Local player Matthew Jordan had enjoyed the "amazing honour" of hitting the championship's opening tee shot and went on to shoot an impressive 69.

The 27-year-old Jordan, who's been a member at Royal Liverpool since he was seven and came through qualifying to earn a place in the 156-man field, enjoyed a rapturous welcome from family, friends and local supporters.

"Amazing, I'm kind of running out of words to describe it. It was crazy, mental, loud - everything that I could have wished for," he said.

