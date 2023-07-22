Aussie Travis Smyth hits 'amazing' hole-in-one at British Open, but still misses cut

Travis Smyth wows the crowds at Royal Liverpool with a hole-in-one on the 136-yard 17th.

Australia's Travis Smyth has enjoyed a memorable finale to his debut British Open, celebrating a spectacular hole-in-one at the 17th at Royal Liverpool.

The 28-year-old from Shellharbour, New South Wales, was on his way to missing the cut with two holes to play when he went out in a blaze of glory, striking the tournament's first ace in Friday's (Saturday NZT) second round.

On the controversial new 132-yard par-three 17th, designed to create more late drama in the Open at Hoylake, Smyth's tee shot with a nine-iron took one bounce on the green and rolled into the hole, much to his astonishment and delight.

“It was amazing. A bit bittersweet actually. I had a shocker the day before on the same hole, made a double bogey,” said Smyth, a professional who makes his crust on the Asian Tour.

“I was just really happy I hit a good shot because I was so disappointed from Thursday.

“Huge surprise that it went in the hole.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Australian Travis Smyth said it was "pretty amazing" to score a hole-in-one at the British Open.

"It was just the perfect distance, perfect wind and the club. Everything just came together - and it was a moment I'll never forget.

“It was a chippy 9-iron, and probably half-way through the flight I was, 'All right, this is going to be good'. It looked amazing.”

It was the third ace of Smyth's career.

“Both the other two were – I wouldn't say poor shots, but I wasn't aiming at the flag.

“I kind of pushed one in the hole and then I pulled another, but today was my first hole-in-one (when) I've actually attempted to get close.

“It was great. It was awesome. Even walking back to the 18th tee and down the last, people were yelling my name.”

There to congratulate him at the end of his round was his friend and former LIV Tour colleague, Open champion Cameron Smith, who embraced him with the salutation: "Good work mate".

Smyth was the first to completely master the 17th hole which has created such hot debate at Hoylake this week, with its sloping turtle-shell green surrounded by the most punitive pot bunkers.

“It's crazy. For sure, a little bit of history to be the first to hole-in-one there, super cool,” he said.

Smyth, who spends his time between Sydney and Chicago, had a previous claim to fame by winning A$1 million (NZ1.09 million) in one lucrative week when he got the chance to qualify for the original LIV event at Centurion near London.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Only the day before, Travis Smyth carded a double bogey on the tricky 17th hole at Royal Liverpool.

Asked what was better, winning a million or firing a British Open ace, Smyth smiled: “That's a tough one. Probably a million dollars.”

Alas for Smyth, the ace couldn't stop him bowing out of the Open with a second-round 72, leaving him eight-over for the tournament.

“Didn't play well, and that has chewed me up a lot,” he said.

“So the ace is as good as you can feel when not making the cut, let's put it that way. It was a fantastic way to bow out.”