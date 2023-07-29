Birthday boy Steven Alker takes second round lead at the Senior British Open

Steven Alker (R) of New Zealand while taking the lead on Day Two of The Senior Open in Wales.

Steven Alker moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard on Friday (Saturday NZ time) with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.

Playing on his 52nd birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zealander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka (71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl.

Alker is chasing his second major victory in the over-50 ranks. He won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last year.

Scotland's Greig Hutcheon (68) is a further stroke back in third.

Alker was understandably pleased with his early form.

“I think I’ve hit everything in my bag this week, and that’s a good sign,’’ he said. “That’s the sign of a good golf couse when you hit every club in your bag.’’

Overnight leader Jimenez had an opening-round 5-under 66 but dropped down to an eight-way tie for eighth after a 5-over 76, including four bogeys between Nos. 13-17.

Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images Steven Alker about to drive off the tee at the sixth hole.

Jimenez was the first Spaniard to win the tournament, in 2018. Bernhard Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 69 to also share eighth. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.

Defending champion Darren Clarke (74) is 5 over.

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.