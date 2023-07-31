Kiwi teen Joshua Bai finishes second in US Junior Amateur Championship

Kiwi teenager Joshua Bai was in with a real sniff with four holes to play, but ultimately fell short in the US Junior Amateur Championship final on Monday morning (NZT).

American Bryan Kim outlasted Bai in the weather-delayed 36-hole final at Daniel Island Club in Charleston, South Carolina, to become the second Duke University winner through 75 championships.

Extended a day due to stormy weather, the American was 1-up through 25 holes when play resumed, before Bai quickly regained the lead after starting with a birdie and par.

However, in what was an absorbing contest, the 18-year-old American wasted little time regaining the lead, after he holed a tricky nine-foot birdie and got up and down on the 29th hole, which Bai three-putted for bogey.

Bai hit back to tie the match after 32 holes, before Kim eventually took the lead for good after stuffing a 113-yard gap-wedge approach to within seven feet on the 35th.

Kiwi golfer Joshua Bai.

Needing a birdie on the 557-yard par-5 closing hole, Bai went for the green in two with a 3-wood, but pushed the 250-yard shot wide-right, before flying the green with his third. He conceded Kim’s birdie, and the match.

“Bryan is not going to make anything less than a par,” Bai said of his decision on the final hole. “He could even make birdie, so I thought I just had to give it a shot, try and get on the green, have a putt for eagle or get it close [for a birdie chance].

“Just try and take the positives,” Bai added of his week in South Carolina. “I played really well. It really boosted my confidence going to tournaments in the future. Just helps me know that I can compete at the top level. Just want to say really congratulations to Bryan. He's a great player and even better person.”

Eligible to play in next year’s championship given he turns 18 next April, Bai earned an exemption for next month’s US Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado.