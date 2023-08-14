Charley Hull fumes after oil protest at Women's Open golf tournament

Protestors make their way onto the 17th green at the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath near London.

The final round of the AIG Women’s Open was halted at a crucial stage on Sunday when the 17th green was invaded by protesters with smoke flares. Plumes of red and ­yellow dust could be seen as it unfolded.

Money Rebellion, an arm of protest group Extinction Rebellion, claimed responsibility and said they were targeting the sponsors, as “one of the world’s biggest insurers of oil and gas”.

“Protesters were quickly apprehended on the 17th green during the final group and five arrests were made by the police,” a statement from the R&A, the tournament organisers, said. “We would like to thank the police and marshals for their vigilance and the players and spectators for their understanding.”

England’s Charley Hull had just played a pitch on to the par three when at least two invaders – a man and a woman – ran onto the putting surface with canisters. After the individuals were taken away, eventual champion Lilia Vu was able to take her putt.

However, Hull breathed in the smoke and found it difficult to breathe. “What a bunch of idiots,” Hull said after finishing runner-up to Vu.

“I suffer from asthma, but didn’t have my inhaler on me and that stuff was really thick, so no it was not nice. I wasn’t scared when it happened, just thought they were idiots. Someone said they are protesting about oil, but how did they get here today? Drove probably.”

Warren Little/Getty Images Protestors were led away by security at the AIG Women's Open.

Hull’s caddie, Adam Woodward, was also unimpressed calling them “morons”. “There were about three of them, I think, but it was ineffective,” he said. The police were quick and they were gone within 60 seconds. Charley took the smoke into her lungs and it wasn’t pleasant for her. Thank God their pathetic actions didn’t affect the result.”

Just Stop Oil created a similar disturbance at last month’s Open Championship at Hoylake, which also barely held up play. That protest also took place on the 17th, but during the second round. It came on the back of similar interruptions during the Ashes tests and the Snooker World Championships, as well as the World Cycling Championships last week in Scotland.

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s speech in Kent, demanding a green new deal.

Vu’s six-shot victory makes her the first American to win multiple majors in a season in 24 years and took her to world No 1 – a remarkable feat considering the fact she was on the LPGA Tour’s feeder tour two years ago.

Starting the last round level with Hull, the 24-year-old – who lifted the Chevron Championship title in April – quickly pulled away, shooting a 68 for a 13-under total in difficult conditions to collect the £1.1million first prize.

As well as her own £700,000 cheque, Hull had to be content with her second major runner-up placing of the season, although she had the consolation of securing outright second from former champion Jiyai Shin courtesy of a 40-footer for par on the 18th. “Lilia played unbelievable, really,” Hull said, after her 73. “And I just don’t feel like I got a break to be fair.”