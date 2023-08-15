By the numbers: Lydia Ko's 2023 major disaster hits new low

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko didn’t record a top-10 finish in any of the majors this year.

It looked like business as usual when then world No 1 Lydia Ko grabbed a share of sixth in her first start of the season.

But it’s been anything but since for the Kiwi golfer who lit up the LPGA Tour and won a swag of trophies in 2022.

In fact, fresh from missing the cut in the final women’s major of the year, Ko just recorded an unwanted first in her glittering career, one which has propelled her to within two points of earning Hall of Fame status.

Here’s a look at Ko’s frustrating season, so far, by the numbers.

0

Nada. For the first time in Ko’s storied career, the 26-year-old didn’t nab a top-10 finish in any of the tour’s five majors.

Ko, whose more than seven-year major drought rivals Rory McIlroy’s, wasn’t close at last week’s Women’s Open, and the Chevron Championship in April, missing the cut in both.

The two-times major winner wasn’t much better in the Evian Championship (tied for 61st) and Women’s PGA Championship (tied for 57th), leaving her share of 33rd at the US Open the pick of a beyond underwhelming bunch.

Ko had finished in the top-10 of a major every year the past 10 years, including when she was a teenage amateur.

Luke Walker/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has dropped to No 6 in the world rankings.

1

Ko picked up where she left off last year by opening the season with a top-10 finish, but, believe it or not, hasn't finished better than a share of 31st since.

One top-10 finish – recorded at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February – through 12 tournaments pales in comparison to last season, when Ko finished inside the top-10 in 14 of 22 starts on tour.

She did not finish worse than tied for 46th in 2022.

3

As Netflix’s Full Swing reminded viewers a gazillion times during its first season, missing the cut means no dosh.

Ko’s three missed cuts this season – that’s a 25% rate – are more than the two she missed the past three seasons combined.

She also sat out the weekend on three occasions during the 2017 and 2019 seasons, but has never missed four cuts during a LPGA Tour season.

Warren Little/Getty Images Lydia Ko’s putting has not been the problem this year.

4

Ko’s putting is certainly not the problem, far from it.

She’s ranked fourth-best on tour with 28.81 putts per round, only slightly down from last year (28.61), when she was second behind South Korea’s Yaeeun Hong (28.46).

However, her drop-off in hitting greens in regulation is telling.

Ranked 133rd in the category, Ko’s 62.7% strike rate is well down from last year (72.9%), when she ranked 26th.

While Ko has never been a big hitter, her average driving distance (253.42 yards) is also slightly down from 2022 (255.34), and her driving accuracy has dropped from 66.6% to 60.2%.

Having hit 252 of 584 fairways so far this season, she’s ranked 154th on tour, ahead of just eight players.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Lydia Ko’s driving distance and accuracy have dropped this year.

6

Unsurprisingly, Ko’s struggles have resulted in her dropping five spots from the No 1 world ranking she took back last November.

Ko slipped to No 2 on April 24, and dropped to No 6 after missing the cut at last week’s Women’s Open at Walton Health.

American Lilia Vu, who trumped all last week to bag her second major (both this year), is the new No 1, edging out Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko.

71.79

Ko’s hot scoring the past two years earned her the Vare Trophy, awarded to the player with the best scoring average on tour.

However, Ko’s 71.79 scoring average this season is well up from 2022 (68.98) and 2021 (69.32), leaving her ranked 66th.

South Korean Hyo Koo Kim (69.686) is atop the heap, and the only player with a sub-70 average.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Lydia Ko in action at the Evian Resort Golf Club on July 30, 2023 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

82

A year after being crowned the Race to the CME Globe Champion for a third time, Ko is ranked 82nd in the season-long points competition.

Her 203.450 points are dwarfed by Frenchwoman and leader Celine Boutier’s 2380,550.

196,076

That’s how many US dollars (NZ$328,000) Ko has pocketed this year.

Seems like a fair bit considering her struggles. But it is peanuts compared to the whopping US$4.3m she made during her epic 2022 season, which she capped by snaring the largest winner’s prize ($2 million) in the history of women’s golf.