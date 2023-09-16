Ryan Fox in the thick of the hunt halfway through BMW PGA Championship

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is right in the hunt halfway through the BMW PGA Championship.

Another excellent round has Ryan Fox right in the hunt at the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England.

In a continuation of his form after taking a more than month-long break, the Kiwi golfer is three shots off the pace after carding a 4-under 68 at Wentworth Club on Saturday (NZT).

It followed his opening round 69 the previous day, leaving him in a share of 10th at 7-under the card, three strokes behind joint Swedish leaders Ludvig Aberg and Sebastian Soderberg.

On a day play was suspended due to foul weather before a handful of golfers could complete their second round, Fox’s only mishap on the scorecard was a bogey on the third hole.

He promptly put it behind him, holing consecutive birdies, before closing out his round by nailing three more through the final six holes.

The 36-year-old, who is chasing full PGA Tour status in 2024, is coming off a good week in Ireland, where he nabbed a share of third at the Irish Open.

Fox has two bites at the cherry to achieve his goal, with a top-125 in FedEx Cup points or a top-10 in the European Tour order of merit enough to secure PGA Tour status.

His share of third in Ireland propelled him 13 spots to 30th in Europe, despite having played just 13 events, meaning another top-five finish would potentially be enough to shunt him inside the top-10.

With 351 FedExCup points to his name – fourth most among non-members – Fox is ranked 117th.

Fox, who has special temporary status on the PGA Tour for the remainder of the year, hasn’t lined up in the US since missing the cut at the 3M Open in July.