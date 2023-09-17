Ryan Fox cards scorching third round to remain in contention at BMW PGA Championship

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton and Kiwi Ryan Fox shake hands after completing the third round of the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England.

Ryan Fox fired a scorching third round to remain firmly in title contention at the BMW PGA Championship in England.

The Kiwi golfer’s 6-under 66 at Wentworth Club in Surrey on Sunday (NZT) left him just three shots back from Swedish leader Ludvig Aberg, tied for fourth with a round to play.

Having opened with rounds of 69 and 68, Fox is 13 shots under the card, one stroke behind Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and Scotsman Connor Syme.

And it would have been an even better story if he hadn’t made a double-bogey on the par-3 No 5, one of just two blemishes – he made bogey on No 10 – on the day.

He did, however, make up for those by holing a couple of eagles to go with the five birdies he nailed.

The 36-year-old, who is chasing full PGA Tour status in 2024, is coming off a good week in Ireland, where he nabbed a share of third at the Irish Open.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Ryan Fox of New Zealand acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 18th green at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday.

Fox has two bites at the cherry to achieve his goal, with a top-125 in FedEx Cup points or a top-10 in the European Tour order of merit enough to secure PGA Tour status.

His share of third in Ireland propelled him 13 spots to 30th in Europe, despite having played just 13 events, meaning another top-five finish would potentially be enough to shunt him inside the top-10.

With 351 FedExCup points to his name – fourth most among non-members – Fox is ranked 117th.

Fox, who has special temporary status on the PGA Tour for the remainder of the year, hasn’t lined up in the US since missing the cut at the 3M Open in July.