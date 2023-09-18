Ryan Fox caps turbulent year with biggest win of career in BMW PGA Championship

During 2023, Ryan Fox has been sick with pneumonia.

He’s also been sick of golf.

It’s unlikely he’ll ever get sick of winning.

Fox landed the biggest victory of his career on Monday morning (NZ time), collecting $2.6 million for winning the BMW PGA Championship in England.

The win came at a time when the New Zealander was still finding his way back on course from a turbulent year.

The 36-year-old was struck down by pneumonia shortly after playing in The Masters at Easter.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Ryan Fox poses with his family and the trophy following victory at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club.

His mother and father-in-law were diagnosed with cancer, with his father-in-law dying in June.

“That rocked the whole family,” Fox said.

Unsurprisingly, the son of former All Blacks great Grant Fox lost some of his appetite for golf and took all of August off.

“The States has been probably a little bit lonely for me this year,” he told Stuff recently.

“I've spent a lot of time in a hotel room by myself. And I think the culture is a little bit different, how everything is set up. In the States, you kind of get given a car and everyone goes their own way.

“While you sit and have lunch with guys at the golf course, you've kind of got to go out of your way to catch up with someone for dinner. Whereas in Europe I think it's just a nicer vibe.”

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Ryan Fox on the 18th at Wentworth Golf Club.

But he and wife Anneke did have the joy of the birth of their second child – daughter Margot, four months ago – and while the big-hitting Aucklander hadn’t been at his best all year, he hadn’t been far off the pace.

In May, he had what he described as a “dream come true” moment when gaining special temporary membership to the PGA Tour in the US for the remainder of the year.

He produced a string of top 30 finishes on the Tour, contested all four Majors for the first time – and made the cut at each one – and showed he was nearing his best again with a third placing in the Irish Open the previous week.

Still, his chances of triumphing at Wentworth seemed minimal among a high-class field early on the final day after starting it three shots behind leader Ludvig Aberg of Sweden.

His drive on the 3rd hole landed out of bounds, leading to a triple bogey. The live oddsmakers put him as a 400-1 chance to win the tournament.

But Fox made six birdies on the back nine – the last one from six feet on the 18th hole – for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory over the English duo of Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton.

Fox started shaking his right fist as the final birdie putt was inches from going in.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Ryan Fox took a month of golf recently when ‘not really enjoying it’.

“I played great," Fox said. “Pretty much didn’t miss a shot from the third hole onwards and saw a couple of putts go in and it was pretty cool feeling on the last to know I had one to win and actually make it.”

“I certainly didn't think I'd be talking to you after the third hole,” Fox told Sky Sports UK. "I don't know what to think at the moment. I've always struggled around here. To have a back nine like that, especially with how I started the day, it's amazing.

“I just tried to steady the ship and I played great.”