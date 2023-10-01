Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup row: What happened and how golf reacted to expletive-laced rant at caddie

Rory McIlroy points the finger at Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava in a carpark at the Ryder Cup tournament in Rome.

Rory McIlroy has warned Team USA that his furious bust-up with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie – which later resulted in the world No 2 barking expletives and being restrained in the car park – will “act as fuel for the fire” on Sunday’s final day of the 44th Ryder Cup.

Cantlay’s final-hole victory in the last fourballs match of a dramatic day, gave the visitors a lifeline as they closed Europe’s lead to 10½-5½ with the 12 singles points remaining. But as gripping as the action was in that last hour on the course, it was the flashpoints on the 18th green and outside the clubhouse afterwards that have entered the Ryder Cup hall of infamy.

What happened between McIlroy and Cantlay’s caddie?

With the final match of the second day all square going into the final hole, Cantlay drained a 15-foot putt for a birdie. The US players on the side of the green celebrated wildly even though McIlroy and his playing partner, Matt Fitzpatrick, still had their own birdie putts to come.

Joe LaCava, Cantlay’s caddie but better known as Tiger Woods’s long-term bagman, also joined in celebrations, but clearly irritated McIlroy in doing so. There was also a suggestion that LaCava had stepped on McIlroy’s line: ie come between McIlroy’s ball and the hole, which is considered poor etiquette.

McIlroy is close to Woods and would also be friendly with LaCava. McIlroy’s own caddie, Harry Diamond, apparently asked LaCava to desist the celebrating as his boss assessed his putt, but the 68-year-old from Connecticut continued.

McIlroy and LaCava exchanged words, with other members of both entourages carrying on the argument. “The scenes there on 18 will just add fuel to the fire tomorrow,” McIlroy said afterwards.

McIlroy and Fitzpatrick both missed their birdie putts, meaning that Cantlay and Wyndham Clark won the match 1up. The tension seemed to have calmed but videos circulated on social media showed McIlroy becoming angry as he got into his car to leave Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. He pointed his finger and appeared to lurch towards LaCava, shouting “This can’t happen, this can’t happen. It’s a f------ disgrace”.

Shane Lowry, McIlroy’s team-mated was on hand to bundle the Northern Irishman into a car, as was his normal security guard. Jim “Bones” Mackay, Justin Thomas’s caddie, was also on the scene trying to act as peacekeeper.

Why are people waving hats at the Ryder Cup?

Andrew Medichini/AP A hat-less United States' Patrick Cantlay celebrates after holing his putt that led to him winning fourball match at the Ryder Cup.

On Saturday morning, allegations were made that Cantlay had opted not to wear a cap during the event as a statement of protest about Ryder Cup players not being paid for their participation.

This was denied by Cantlay at the press conference after play, saying he had not worn a hat because “it did not fit”. However, that was not before it became the main theme of European fans’ chanting throughout the afternoon, with the galleries waving their hats mockingly at Cantlay during his fourball match.

When Cantlay later holed his crucial, match-winning putt on the 18th green, his US team-mates responded in kind, doffing their caps at the hordes of fans crowded around the final hole.

How did the golf world react to the row?

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Europe's Rory McIroy (C) shakes Jo LaCAva’s hand on the green.

Europe captain Luke Donald said that he would talk to McIlroy about the incident on the 18th green and afterwards. “Joe was waving his hat, obviously there was some hat waving going on throughout the day from fans – not our players,” Donald said.

Speaking about LaCava’s behaviour on the 18th green, Donald added: “Rory asked Joe to move and he stood there for a while and proceeded to wave his hat, and Rory was upset. Rory’s a passionate player as we all are in this event. I’ll speak to Rory about it later.

“I didn’t see the [car park] incident personally. I saw the one on 18. Yeah, I think we always try and play with passion, play with energy, but play with respect. That will certainly be my message to the players.”

US captain Zach Johnson defended LaCava, saying: “A celebration is a celebration. With a big putt like that on 18 at the Ryder Cup, I think you have every right to celebrate with your team and that’s exactly what I saw.

“I saw passion and all of what’s great in the Ryder Cup come out and to my knowledge, based on what I was told, that was diffused after the match, and so I’m told it’s all good.”

In the NBC show after play, analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley were asked about the incident. McGinley’s response was simple. “I love it,” he said.