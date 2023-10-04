Golfer gets ban after eating custard pudding contaminated with banned drug

The golfer had two spoonsful of custard pudding which may have been contaminated with a testosterone-like stimulant.

A young amateur golfer is free to play golf again after a six-month ban imposed because she tested positive to a banned simulant similar to testosterone that she may have inadvertently ingested from custard pudding.

The Sports Tribunal rejected a suggestion that the stimulant called ostarine, which improves muscle mass and bone density, could have been passed on to the golfer – aged 20 at the time – through kissing a bodybuilder, who was said by one witness to be a known user of steroids, but said the more likely cause was through taking two spoonsful of custard pudding.

The Sports Tribunal accepted the golfer’s denial that she intentionally took the substance and reduced her sanction to six months, backdated to January 31. She is now able to play golf again. The starting point for a first violation of this nature is a four-year ban.

The tribunal heard that a group of young golfers were staying in an Airbnb during a golf tournament in the South Island and on the last two nights of their stay two additional guests, including the body builder, also stayed there.

The tribunal had heard one of the guests had sprinkled custard powder over his cereals and into his smoothies, and also that the powder had been used to make custard pudding.

The tribunal considered that it was “entirely possible that ostarine was added to the custard pudding at the house so as to cause its contamination”.

“Indeed, while the tribunal cannot be sure we are nonetheless satisfied on the balance of probabilities... that the custard powder was contaminated and that [name redacted] unintentionally ingested ostarine through consuming the two spoonsful of it.”

The tribunal said her level of fault was light and imposed the six month sanction, though tribunal deputy chair Warwick Smith said he would have imposed a nine-month sentence, given the competitive nature of the event she was competing in and that the golfer was aware of the anti-doping regime.

The tribunal found the drug-taking was inadvertent and that the golfer ‘did not intentionally ingest ostarine and that she has proved there was no significant fault or negligence on her part”. It said eating the custard pudding without ascertaining what was in it was a momentary lapse.

Drug-Free Sport NZ said ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). “These substances act like testosterone, building muscle mass and strength, but the side effects can be serious: SARMs increase the risk of heart attack and stroke and can result in life-threatening liver toxicity. No SARMs are approved for medical use in humans.”

Supplied Drug Free Sport New Zealand chief executive Nick Paterson says the case is a reminder to athletes of their responsibilities towards drugs.

DFSNZ chief executive Nick Paterson said that the case was a reminder that athletes are bound by the principle of strict liability.

“The most important thing for athletes to remember here is that whether they took a substance intentionally or not, they are always responsible for its presence. Every athlete has the right to competition that’s free from the influence of doping.

“Furthermore, as well as being prohibited SARMs can be dangerous, and athletes should always avoid them.”