Defending champion Ryan Fox makes flying start at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

New Zealander Ryan Fox has made an encouraging start to his title defence at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

The world No 32 shot a six-under par opening round at Carnoustie to sit two shots behind clubhouse leaders Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Soderberg and Adri Arnaus.

Auckland’s Fox made three birdies on a blemish-free front nine before a bogey on the par-four 10th briefly checked his progress.

That proved to be the only black mark on a stellar round as Fox finished the day with four successive birdies to card a sparking 66.

Fox claimed the biggest victory of his career at the tournament last year, earning $1.43 million for the victory – his third on the DP World Tour.

The championship is played over three of Scotland's most prestigious courses across the first three rounds – each player has 18 holes at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns – before the final round is held back at the Old Course.

Fox carded the third-best round on Thursday (Friday NZT) at Carnoustie.

Six of the best nine scores in the first round came at St Andrews, including the rounds of Uihlein and Soderberg that featured fast starts in good conditions.

Soderberg birdied seven of his first eight holes to go out in 29, while all eight of the birdies by Uihlein – who plays on the LIV Golf circuit – were in the first 14 holes of the American's bogey-free round.

Arnaus played at Carnoustie, where he birdied five straight holes from No 17 after starting at the 10th, and also eagled the par-5 14th hole.

Among the six players a shot off the lead was Nicolas Colsaerts, one of Europe's vice captains at the Ryder Cup in Rome that ended on Sunday (Monday NZT) with a 16½-11½ win over the Americans to regain the gold trophy.

LIV Golf players in the field, including Louis Oosthuizen and Talor Gooch, were either not European tour members or had resigned their membership before playing in a LIV Golf event. They are sponsor invitations and faced no sanctions from the tour.

Of greater notoriety were Matt Fitzpatrick (67), Tommy Fleetwood (69) and Robert MacIntyre (70), all of them at Carnoustie just four days after they helped Europe to an emotional and thorough victory over the United States in the Ryder Cup outside Rome.

History came from David Howell, who made his 722nd appearance on the European tour to break the record of Miguel Angel Jimenez.

- Additional reporting by Stuff