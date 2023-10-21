Lydia Ko one shot back at BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea

Lydia Ko of New Zealand drives from the second tee during the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in South Korea.

Lydia Ko is in with a great shot of retaining her crown at the BMW Ladies Championship.

The New Zealand golfing superstar shot a third round 69 in South Korea to be one stroke behind the leaders heading into Sunday's final round.

Ko followed up rounds of 67 and 69 with another three-under effort at the Seowon Valley Country Club on Saturday after starting the day three shots behind the lead.

The former World No.1, who has struggled for form this year, bogeyed the second hole to slip to seven-under for the tournament, but made birdies on the fourth and sixth to keep in touch with the leaders.

She also birdied the par-13 14th and recorded her fourth and final birdie of the day on the penultimate hole.

Australia's Minjee Lee and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai share the lead after three rounds at 12-under 204, while Alison Lee of the United States shares third spot with Ko.

Meanwhile, Wellington golfer Daniel Hillier is one shot off the pace and in a share of fourth at the Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande, Spain.

Hillier carded a scorching 6-under 66 on Saturday morning (NZ time) to improve to 8-under the card halfway through the European Tour event, one shot behind joint leaders Louis de Jager, Adrian Otaegui and Jeong Weon Ko.

Fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox, who has shot two rounds of 71, is tied for 44th at 2-under par.