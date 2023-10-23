Kazuma Kobori in rare air after powering New Zealand to fifth in Eisenhower Trophy bid

Kazuma Kobori’s promising amateur career just keeps on getting better.

The 21-year-old became just the second Kiwi to top the individual standings at the World Amateur Teams Championship at the weekend, when he powered New Zealand to a top-five finish in pursuit of the Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi.

Kobori joins Phil Tataurangi in achieving the individual feat, 31 years after the latter helped New Zealand win their one and only Eisenhower Trophy.

Canterbury golfer Kobori sizzled to the top of the individual standings after carding a 7-under 65 final round at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“I played really nicely over the last few days. I think I made a total of 16 birdies, which is always fun,” Kobori said.

It improved him to 16-under overall, a stroke clear of US Amateur champion Nick Dunlap, a member of the United States of America’s triumphant Eisenhower Trophy team.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Kazuma Kobori will compete in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Australia this week.

The USA ran away with the team trophy, finishing 36-under par, 11 shots clear of Norway and Australia.

Kobori, Jayden Ford and Sam Jones combined to finish 23-under, tied for fifth with Italy.

“We came 35th last year, so considering that it’s a very good step up,” Kobori said.

What was more impressive about Kobori’s performance was the fact he battled illness all week, before opening with two rounds of 70 and a third round 67.

He started round four solidly, opening with birdies at one, four, and six to go out in three-under before catching fire in his closing nine holes.

Supplied Kazuma Kobori after winning the Western Amateur in Illinois in August.

He birdied 10 and bogeyed 11, before holing back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13. Following another birdie at 17, Kobori chipped in on the par-5 No 18 for a birdie to seal the individual honours over Dunlop.

Kobori, who finished tied for sixth at the New Zealand Open in Arrowtown in March, has had a sparkling year, one which is likely to be his last before turning pro.

In addition to winning the Australian amateur championship, he followed in Kiwi golfer Danny Lee’s footsteps by winning the second-biggest prize in the amateur ranks – the Western Amateur in Illinois – in August.

Kobori, Ford and Jones will compete in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Melbourne this week.