Lydia Ko six shots off the lead after 7-under 65 in LPGA Malaysia third round

Lydia Ko, pictured on day two in Kuala Lumpur, hit some form in the third round to remain in the top 10 at the Maybank Championship.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko shot own 7-under 65 to move into 10th place but remains in 10th place at the LPGA Maybank Championship in Malaysia after a run of low scores by her rivals.

Rose Zhang birdied the 18th hole Saturday for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour on Saturday (NZ time).

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka had the lowest score of the round – 64 – to tie for fifth with Megan Kang, who shot 65.

Fourth-placed Kim Sei-young of South Korea also shot 65.

Ko had eight birdies and one bogey in her best round of the tournament at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course.

Vincent Thian/AP Rose Zhang of the United States watches her shot on the fairway on the second hole during the third round.

Zhang had an 18-under total of 198.

Atthaya Thitikul was tied for second place after a 62 with fellow Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura (67), who led after the first two rounds.

It is the third of four LPGA events on the tour’s Asian swing.

Minjee Lee of Australia won last week’s stop in South Korea in a playoff and the final tournament is next week’s Toto Classic in Japan.

Additional reporting Stuff