Lydia Ko shares 11th place at Maybank Championship in Malaysia on LPGA Tour

Lydia Ko of New Zealand putts on the 14th green during the final round of the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Lydia Ko’s late-season lift in form has continued in Malaysia.

The New Zealand golfing superstar finished in a share of 11th place at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, seven shots behind winner.

It was Ko’s third-best result on the LPGA Tour in 2023 and followed her third-place finish last weekend at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

Ko had rounds of 68, 71, 65 and 68 to finish at 14 under par.

She started the final round six shots behind leader Rose Zhang of the United States, bogeyed the par-four second hole but responded to that setback by making birdie on four of the next five holes to jump up the leaderboard.

However, despite a number of fine approach shots, she couldn’t get putts to fall and dropped a shot at the 16th and finally saw another birdie putt slide agonisingly past the final hole.

Play was suspended on the second hole of a playoff between Celine Boutier of France and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand due to inclement weather.

Ko had dropped to No 13 in the world rankings during a season which included four missed cuts, but she began the tournament in ninth spot.

Meanwhile, fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier began his final round at the Qatar Masters on Sunday four shots off the lead.

The leader after two rounds, Hillier slipped down the field to a share of eighth place after registering five bogeys, a birdie and an eagle. He previously had back-to-back rounds of 65, and was four back from leader Jorge Campillo of Spain.