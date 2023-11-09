Ryan Fox wears Springboks jersey after lost bet on All Blacks in World Cup final

New Zealand golf star Ryan Fox had to wear a South Africa jersey while playing a pro-am after losing a bet with his coach and caddie on the result of the Rugby World Cup final.

“This feels like blasphemy for me.”

That was Ryan Fox’s reaction as he pulled on a Springboks jersey for a pro-am golf round this week in South Africa after losing a bet with his caddie and coach over the outcome of the Rugby World Cup final.

The son of former All Blacks first-five Grant Fox is a huge fan of the New Zealand rugby team, who lost the final 12-11 to the Springboks in Paris last month.

The world No.27-ranked men’s golfer had backed black in the showdown, and if New Zealand had triumphed over their greatest rivals, Fox’s caddie – South African Dean Smith – would have had to use a yardage book with an All Blacks cover for a year.

Instead, South Africa retained their World Cup title with a nailbiting and often controversial win in the final, ensuring Fox had to play three holes of his round wearing rhe South African jersey.

“We all know the result – I’m delighted,” Smith said after Fox donned the jersey.

Screenshot/X/DP World Tour Ryan Fox had to wear a Springboks jersey during pro-am day at the Nedbank Golf Challenge event in Sun City, South Africa, after losing a bet on the Rugby World Cup final.

Fox has won more than $6.1 million this year, having nabbed three top-three finishes in his last four starts on the DP World Tour.

The bulk of that is made up from his $2.6 million win at the BMW PGA Championship, the tour’s flagship event, in September.

He and fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier are competing this week in the Nedbank Golf Challenge event on the DP World Tour in Sun City.